GOL discloses preliminary traffic figures for October 2018

SAO PAULO, Nov. 6, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE: GOL and B3: GOLL4), Brazil's premier domestic airline, announces today preliminary air traffic figures for the month of October, 2018. Comparisons refer to the same period of 2017.

Highlights

GOL's domestic supply (ASK) and demand (RPK) decreased 0.1% and 1.9%, respectively. GOL's domestic load factor was 80.0%, a 1.5 p.p. decrease in comparison to October 2017 . The volume of departures decreased by 3.1% and seats increased by 1.5% over October 2017.

GOL's international supply (ASK) and demand (RPK) decreased by 6.8% and 10.3%, respectively, and international load factor was 71.4%, a decrease of 2.7 p.p. in relation to October 2017 .

GOL's total supply (ASK) decreased 0.8% due to a 0.9% increase in seats and a 3.4% decrease in departures. GOL's total demand (RPK) decreased 2.8% in comparison to October 2017 and consolidated load factor was 79.1%.

Monthly Traffic Figures (¹) Accumulated Traffic Figures (¹) LTM Traffic Figures (¹) Operational data * Oct/18 Oct/17 % Var. 10M18 10M17 % Var. Oct/18 LTM Oct/17 LTM % Var. Total GOL Departures 20,178 20,893 -3.4% 206,787 206,636 0.1% 250,804 249,705 0.4% Seats (thousand) 3,533 3,503 0.9% 35,422 34,583 2.4% 42,791 41,790 2.4% ASK (million) 3,839 3,870 -0.8% 39,391 38,351 2.7% 47,734 46,356 3.0% RPK (million) 3,036 3,122 -2.8% 31,215 30,456 2.5% 37,989 36,733 3.4% Load Factor 79.1% 80.7% -1.6 p.p 79.2% 79.4% -0.2 p.p 79.6% 79.2% 0.4 p.p Pax on board (thousand) 2,767 2,794 -0.9% 27,269 26,649 2.3% 33,143 32,175 3.0% Domestic GOL Departures 19,122 19,729 -3.1% 195,288 194,960 0.2% 236,821 235,727 0.5% Seats (thousand) 3,345 3,297 1.5% 33,452 32,518 2.9% 40,383 39,318 2.7% ASK (million) 3,437 3,439 -0.1% 34,964 34,039 2.7% 42,388 41,225 2.8% RPK (million) 2,749 2,802 -1.9% 27,978 27,173 3.0% 34,054 32,836 3.7% Load Factor 80.0% 81.5% -1.5 p.p 80.0% 79.8% 0.2 p.p 80.3% 79.7% 0.6 p.p Pax on board (thousand) 2,633 2,642 -0.3% 25,773 25,091 2.7% 31,316 30,317 3.3% International GOL Departures 1,056 1,164 -9.3% 11,499 11,676 -1.5% 13,983 13,978 0.1% Seats (thousand) 188 206 -8.5% 1,970 2,065 -4.6% 2,408 2,472 -2.6% ASK (million) 402 431 -6.8% 4,427 4,313 2.7% 5,346 5,130 4.2% RPK (million) 287 320 -10.3% 3,238 3,283 -1.4% 3,935 3,896 1.0% Load Factor 71.4% 74.1% -2.7 p.p 73.1% 76.1% -3.0 p.p 73.6% 75.9% -2.3 p.p Pax on board (thousand) 134 151 -11.7% 1,496 1,558 -4.0% 1,826 1,858 -1.7% On-time Departures 94.4% 94.1% 0.3 p.p 93.5% 95.3% -1.8 p.p 93.2% 95.0% -1.8 p.p Flight Completion 98.1% 98.6% -0.5 p.p 98.4% 98.4% 0.0 p.p 98.5% 98.4% 0.1 p.p Cargo Ton 8.9 8.4 6.7% 89.2 82.5 8.1% 109.4 101.9 7.4%

* Source: Agência Nacional de Aviação Civil (ANAC) and the Company for the current month.

(1) Preliminary Figures

About GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. ("GOL")

GOL serves more than 30 million passengers annually. With Brazil's largest network, GOL offers customers more than 700 daily flights to 67 destinations in 10 countries in South America and the Caribbean. GOLLOG is a leading cargo transportation and logistics business serving more than 3,300 Brazilian municipalities and, through partners, more than 200 international destinations in 95 countries. SMILES is one of the largest coalition loyalty programs in Latin America, with over 14 million registered participants, allowing clients to accumulate miles and redeem tickets for more than 700 locations worldwide, Headquartered in São Paulo. GOL has a team of more than 15,000 highly skilled aviation professionals and operates a fleet of 120 Boeing 737 aircraft, with a further 133 Boeing 737 MAX on order, delivering Brazil's top on-time performance and an industry leading 17 year safety record. GOL has invested billions of Reais in facilities, products and services and technology to enhance the customer experience in the air and on the ground. GOL's shares are traded on the NYSE (GOL) and the B3 (GOLL4). For further information, visit www.voegol.com.br/ir .

