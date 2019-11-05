GOL discloses preliminary traffic figures for October 2019

SÃO PAULO, Nov. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE: GOL and B3: GOLL4), Brazil's largest domestic airline by market share, announces today preliminary air traffic figures for the month of October 2019. Comparisons refer to the same period of 2018.

Highlights

GOL's domestic supply (ASK) increased 7.5% and demand (RPK) increased by 11.3%. GOL's domestic load factor was 82.8%, a 2.8 p.p. increase in comparison to October 2018 . The volume of departures increased by 7.1% and seats increased by 9.7% over October 2018 .

. The volume of departures increased by 7.1% and seats increased by 9.7% over . GOL's international supply (ASK) and demand (RPK) increased by 28.4% and 32.6% respectively, and international load factor was 73.7%, an increase of 2.3 p.p. in relation to October 2018 .

. GOL's total supply (ASK) was 9.7% higher due to a 10.2% increase in seats and a 7.9% increase in departures. GOL's total demand (RPK) increased by 13.3% in comparison to October 2018 and consolidated load factor was 81.7%.



Monthly Traffic Figures (¹) Accumulated Traffic Figures (¹) Operational data * Oct/19 Oct/18 % Var. 10M19 10M18 % Var. Total GOL











Departures 21,776 20,178 7.9% 212,925 206,793 3.0% Seats (thousand) 3,895 3,533 10.2% 37,326 35,423 5.4% ASK (million) 4,211 3,839 9.7% 42,020 39,391 6.7% RPK (million) 3,440 3,035 13.3% 34,496 31,227 10.5% Load Factor 81.7% 79.1% 2.6 p.p 82.1% 79.3% 2.8 p.p Pax on board (thousand) 3,116 2,748 13.4% 29,928 27,239 9.9% Domestic GOL











Departures 20,487 19,122 7.1% 198,620 195,293 1.7% Seats (thousand) 3,669 3,345 9.7% 34,845 33,362 4.4% ASK (million) 3,695 3,437 7.5% 35,949 34,963 2.8% RPK (million) 3,060 2,749 11.3% 29,838 27,988 6.6% Load Factor 82.8% 80.0% 2.8 p.p 83.0% 80.0% 3.0 p.p Pax on board (thousand) 2,950 2,615 12.8% 28,110 25,740 9.2% International GOL











Departures 1,289 1,056 22.1% 14,305 11,500 24.4% Seats (thousand) 226 188 20.1% 2,481 2,060 20.4% ASK (million) 516 402 28.4% 6,071 4,428 37.1% RPK (million) 381 287 32.6% 4,658 3,239 43.8% Load Factor 73.7% 71.4% 2.3 p.p 76.7% 73.2% 3.5 p.p Pax on board (thousand) 166 134 24.5% 1,818 1,499 21.3% On-time Departures 92.6% 94.4% -1.8 p.p 90.7% 93.5% -2.8 p.p Flight Completion 98.7% 98.1% 0.6 p.p 97.7% 98.4% -0.7 p.p Cargo Ton (thousand) 8.3 9.1 -9.3% 81.3 89.4 -9.0% * Source: Agência Nacional de Aviação Civil (ANAC) and the Company for the current month.

(1) Preliminary Figures



