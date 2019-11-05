GOL discloses preliminary traffic figures for October 2019
Nov 05, 2019, 17:14 ET
SÃO PAULO, Nov. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE: GOL and B3: GOLL4), Brazil's largest domestic airline by market share, announces today preliminary air traffic figures for the month of October 2019. Comparisons refer to the same period of 2018.
Highlights
- GOL's domestic supply (ASK) increased 7.5% and demand (RPK) increased by 11.3%. GOL's domestic load factor was 82.8%, a 2.8 p.p. increase in comparison to October 2018. The volume of departures increased by 7.1% and seats increased by 9.7% over October 2018.
- GOL's international supply (ASK) and demand (RPK) increased by 28.4% and 32.6% respectively, and international load factor was 73.7%, an increase of 2.3 p.p. in relation to October 2018.
- GOL's total supply (ASK) was 9.7% higher due to a 10.2% increase in seats and a 7.9% increase in departures. GOL's total demand (RPK) increased by 13.3% in comparison to October 2018 and consolidated load factor was 81.7%.
|
Monthly Traffic Figures (¹)
|
Accumulated Traffic Figures (¹)
|
Operational data *
|
Oct/19
|
Oct/18
|
% Var.
|
10M19
|
10M18
|
% Var.
|
Total GOL
|
Departures
|
21,776
|
20,178
|
7.9%
|
212,925
|
206,793
|
3.0%
|
Seats (thousand)
|
3,895
|
3,533
|
10.2%
|
37,326
|
35,423
|
5.4%
|
ASK (million)
|
4,211
|
3,839
|
9.7%
|
42,020
|
39,391
|
6.7%
|
RPK (million)
|
3,440
|
3,035
|
13.3%
|
34,496
|
31,227
|
10.5%
|
Load Factor
|
81.7%
|
79.1%
|
2.6 p.p
|
82.1%
|
79.3%
|
2.8 p.p
|
Pax on board (thousand)
|
3,116
|
2,748
|
13.4%
|
29,928
|
27,239
|
9.9%
|
Domestic GOL
|
Departures
|
20,487
|
19,122
|
7.1%
|
198,620
|
195,293
|
1.7%
|
Seats (thousand)
|
3,669
|
3,345
|
9.7%
|
34,845
|
33,362
|
4.4%
|
ASK (million)
|
3,695
|
3,437
|
7.5%
|
35,949
|
34,963
|
2.8%
|
RPK (million)
|
3,060
|
2,749
|
11.3%
|
29,838
|
27,988
|
6.6%
|
Load Factor
|
82.8%
|
80.0%
|
2.8 p.p
|
83.0%
|
80.0%
|
3.0 p.p
|
Pax on board (thousand)
|
2,950
|
2,615
|
12.8%
|
28,110
|
25,740
|
9.2%
|
International GOL
|
Departures
|
1,289
|
1,056
|
22.1%
|
14,305
|
11,500
|
24.4%
|
Seats (thousand)
|
226
|
188
|
20.1%
|
2,481
|
2,060
|
20.4%
|
ASK (million)
|
516
|
402
|
28.4%
|
6,071
|
4,428
|
37.1%
|
RPK (million)
|
381
|
287
|
32.6%
|
4,658
|
3,239
|
43.8%
|
Load Factor
|
73.7%
|
71.4%
|
2.3 p.p
|
76.7%
|
73.2%
|
3.5 p.p
|
Pax on board (thousand)
|
166
|
134
|
24.5%
|
1,818
|
1,499
|
21.3%
|
On-time Departures
|
92.6%
|
94.4%
|
-1.8 p.p
|
90.7%
|
93.5%
|
-2.8 p.p
|
Flight Completion
|
98.7%
|
98.1%
|
0.6 p.p
|
97.7%
|
98.4%
|
-0.7 p.p
|
Cargo Ton (thousand)
|
8.3
|
9.1
|
-9.3%
|
81.3
|
89.4
|
-9.0%
|
* Source: Agência Nacional de Aviação Civil (ANAC) and the Company for the current month.
|
(1) Preliminary Figures
GOL Investor Relations
ri@voegol.com.br
www.voegol.com.br/ir
+55 (11) 2128-4700
About GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A.: Brazil's largest airline group with three main businesses: passenger transportation, cargo transportation and coalition loyalty program.
SOURCE GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A.
