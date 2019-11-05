GOL discloses preliminary traffic figures for October 2019

GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A.

Nov 05, 2019, 17:14 ET

SÃO PAULO, Nov. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE: GOL and B3: GOLL4), Brazil's largest domestic airline by market share, announces today preliminary air traffic figures for the month of October 2019. Comparisons refer to the same period of 2018.

Highlights  

  • GOL's domestic supply (ASK) increased 7.5% and demand (RPK) increased by 11.3%. GOL's domestic load factor was 82.8%, a 2.8 p.p. increase in comparison to October 2018. The volume of departures increased by 7.1% and seats increased by 9.7% over October 2018.
  • GOL's international supply (ASK) and demand (RPK) increased by 28.4% and 32.6% respectively, and international load factor was 73.7%, an increase of 2.3 p.p. in relation to October 2018.
  • GOL's total supply (ASK) was 9.7% higher due to a 10.2% increase in seats and a 7.9% increase in departures. GOL's total demand (RPK) increased by 13.3% in comparison to October 2018 and consolidated load factor was 81.7%.

Monthly Traffic Figures (¹)

Accumulated Traffic Figures (¹)

Operational data *

Oct/19

Oct/18

% Var.

10M19

10M18

% Var.

Total GOL





Departures

21,776

20,178

7.9%

212,925

206,793

3.0%

Seats (thousand)

3,895

3,533

10.2%

37,326

35,423

5.4%

ASK (million)

4,211

3,839

9.7%

42,020

39,391

6.7%

RPK (million)

3,440

3,035

13.3%

34,496

31,227

10.5%

Load Factor

81.7%

79.1%

2.6 p.p

82.1%

79.3%

2.8 p.p

Pax on board (thousand)

3,116

2,748

13.4%

29,928

27,239

9.9%

Domestic GOL





Departures

20,487

19,122

7.1%

198,620

195,293

1.7%

Seats (thousand)

3,669

3,345

9.7%

34,845

33,362

4.4%

ASK (million)

3,695

3,437

7.5%

35,949

34,963

2.8%

RPK (million)

3,060

2,749

11.3%

29,838

27,988

6.6%

Load Factor

82.8%

80.0%

2.8 p.p

83.0%

80.0%

3.0 p.p

Pax on board (thousand)

2,950

2,615

12.8%

28,110

25,740

9.2%

International GOL





Departures

1,289

1,056

22.1%

14,305

11,500

24.4%

Seats (thousand)

226

188

20.1%

2,481

2,060

20.4%

ASK (million)

516

402

28.4%

6,071

4,428

37.1%

RPK (million)

381

287

32.6%

4,658

3,239

43.8%

Load Factor

73.7%

71.4%

2.3 p.p

76.7%

73.2%

3.5 p.p

Pax on board (thousand)

166

134

24.5%

1,818

1,499

21.3%

On-time Departures

92.6%

94.4%

-1.8 p.p

90.7%

93.5%

-2.8 p.p

Flight Completion

98.7%

98.1%

0.6 p.p

97.7%

98.4%

-0.7 p.p

Cargo Ton (thousand)

8.3

9.1

-9.3%

81.3

89.4

-9.0%

* Source: Agência Nacional de Aviação Civil (ANAC) and the Company for the current month.

(1) Preliminary Figures

GOL Investor Relations
ri@voegol.com.br 
www.voegol.com.br/ir 
+55 (11) 2128-4700

About GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A.: Brazil's largest airline group with three main businesses: passenger transportation, cargo transportation and coalition loyalty program.

