GOL discloses preliminary traffic figures for September 2019

News provided by

GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A.

Oct 03, 2019, 18:17 ET

SÃO PAULO, Oct. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE: GOL and B3: GOLL4), Brazil's premier domestic airline, announces today preliminary air traffic figures for the month of September 2019. Comparisons refer to the same period of 2018.

Highlights

  • GOL's domestic supply (ASK) increased 7.0% and demand (RPK) increased by 11.5%. GOL's domestic load factor was 82.0%, a 3.3 p.p. increase in comparison to September 2018. The volume of departures increased by 8.5% and seats increased by 9.5% over September 2018.
  • GOL's international supply (ASK) and demand (RPK) increased by 42.0% and 49.2% respectively, and international load factor was 76.8%, an increase of 3.7 p.p. in relation to September 2018.
  • GOL's total supply (ASK) was 11.0% higher due to a 10.7% increase in seats and a 10.1% increase in departures. GOL's total demand (RPK) increased by 15.5% in comparison to September 2018 and consolidated load factor was 81.2%.

Monthly Traffic Figures (¹)

Quarter Traffic Figures (¹)

Operational data *

Sep/19

Sep/18

% Var.

3Q19

3Q18

% Var.

Total GOL





Departures

21,791

19,798

10.1%

68,579

63,913

7.3%

Seats (thousand)

3,835

3,465

10.7%

12,054

11,177

7.8%

ASK (million)

4,212

3,796

11.0%

13,405

12,458

7.6%

RPK (million)

3,422

2,963

15.5%

11,114

9,851

12.8%

Load Factor

81.2%

78.1%

3.2 p.p

82.9%

79.1%

3.8 p.p

Pax on board (thousand)

3,033

2,641

14.9%

9,726

8,659

12.3%

Domestic GOL





Departures

20,313

18,715

8.5%

63,936

60,544

5.6%

Seats (thousand)

3,580

3,269

9.5%

11,250

10,559

6.5%

ASK (million)

3,604

3,368

7.0%

11,486

11,128

3.2%

RPK (million)

2,955

2,651

11.5%

9,613

8,921

7.8%

Load Factor

82.0%

78.7%

3.3 p.p

83.7%

80.2%

3.5 p.p

Pax on board (thousand)

2,835

2,498

13.5%

9,137

8,229

11.0%

International GOL





Departures

1,478

1,083

36.5%

4,643

3,369

37.8%

Seats (thousand)

255

196

30.2%

804

617

30.3%

ASK (million)

608

428

42.0%

1,920

1,330

44.3%

RPK (million)

467

313

49.2%

1,502

930

61.4%

Load Factor

76.8%

73.1%

3.7 p.p

78.2%

69.9%

8.3 p.p

Pax on board (thousand)

198

143

38.5%

589

430

36.9%

On-time Departures

90.3%

95.1%

-4.8 p.p

91.2%

92.1%

-0.9 p.p

Flight Completion

98.3%

98.9%

-0.5 p.p

98.8%

98.6%

0.2 p.p

Cargo Ton (thousand)

8.2

8.8

-6.7%

24.8

26.9

-7.9%

* Source: Agência Nacional de Aviação Civil (ANAC) and the Company for the current month.
(1) Preliminary Figures

About GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A.: Brazil's largest airline group with three main businesses: passenger transportation, cargo transportation and coalition loyalty program.

SOURCE GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A.

Related Links

http://www.voegol.com.br

Also from this source

GOL sobre Parceria com Delta...

GOL Airlines on Delta Partnership...

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

You just read:

GOL discloses preliminary traffic figures for September 2019

News provided by

GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A.

Oct 03, 2019, 18:17 ET