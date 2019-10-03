GOL discloses preliminary traffic figures for September 2019

SÃO PAULO, Oct. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE: GOL and B3: GOLL4), Brazil's premier domestic airline, announces today preliminary air traffic figures for the month of September 2019. Comparisons refer to the same period of 2018.

Highlights

GOL's domestic supply (ASK) increased 7.0% and demand (RPK) increased by 11.5%. GOL's domestic load factor was 82.0%, a 3.3 p.p. increase in comparison to September 2018 . The volume of departures increased by 8.5% and seats increased by 9.5% over September 2018 .

. The volume of departures increased by 8.5% and seats increased by 9.5% over . GOL's international supply (ASK) and demand (RPK) increased by 42.0% and 49.2% respectively, and international load factor was 76.8%, an increase of 3.7 p.p. in relation to September 2018 .

. GOL's total supply (ASK) was 11.0% higher due to a 10.7% increase in seats and a 10.1% increase in departures. GOL's total demand (RPK) increased by 15.5% in comparison to September 2018 and consolidated load factor was 81.2%.



Monthly Traffic Figures (¹) Quarter Traffic Figures (¹) Operational data * Sep/19 Sep/18 % Var. 3Q19 3Q18 % Var. Total GOL











Departures 21,791 19,798 10.1% 68,579 63,913 7.3% Seats (thousand) 3,835 3,465 10.7% 12,054 11,177 7.8% ASK (million) 4,212 3,796 11.0% 13,405 12,458 7.6% RPK (million) 3,422 2,963 15.5% 11,114 9,851 12.8% Load Factor 81.2% 78.1% 3.2 p.p 82.9% 79.1% 3.8 p.p Pax on board (thousand) 3,033 2,641 14.9% 9,726 8,659 12.3% Domestic GOL











Departures 20,313 18,715 8.5% 63,936 60,544 5.6% Seats (thousand) 3,580 3,269 9.5% 11,250 10,559 6.5% ASK (million) 3,604 3,368 7.0% 11,486 11,128 3.2% RPK (million) 2,955 2,651 11.5% 9,613 8,921 7.8% Load Factor 82.0% 78.7% 3.3 p.p 83.7% 80.2% 3.5 p.p Pax on board (thousand) 2,835 2,498 13.5% 9,137 8,229 11.0% International GOL











Departures 1,478 1,083 36.5% 4,643 3,369 37.8% Seats (thousand) 255 196 30.2% 804 617 30.3% ASK (million) 608 428 42.0% 1,920 1,330 44.3% RPK (million) 467 313 49.2% 1,502 930 61.4% Load Factor 76.8% 73.1% 3.7 p.p 78.2% 69.9% 8.3 p.p Pax on board (thousand) 198 143 38.5% 589 430 36.9% On-time Departures 90.3% 95.1% -4.8 p.p 91.2% 92.1% -0.9 p.p Flight Completion 98.3% 98.9% -0.5 p.p 98.8% 98.6% 0.2 p.p Cargo Ton (thousand) 8.2 8.8 -6.7% 24.8 26.9 -7.9%

* Source: Agência Nacional de Aviação Civil (ANAC) and the Company for the current month.

(1) Preliminary Figures

About GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A.: Brazil's largest airline group with three main businesses: passenger transportation, cargo transportation and coalition loyalty program.

SOURCE GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A.

Related Links

http://www.voegol.com.br

