GOL Reviews Financial Outlook

SÃO PAULO, Feb. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. ("GOL" or "Company"), (NYSE: GOL and B3: GOLL4), Brazil's premier domestic airline, reviews its financial outlook for 2020 and 2021. Guidance is adjusted to reflect higher passenger revenues, lower loyalty program revenues, higher cash flows, lower interest expense, variations in oil prices and exchange rates, and adjustments to fleet and network plans.

The Company's guidance highlights key metrics which impact financial results and drive long-term shareholder value. GOL provides forward-looking information that is focused on the main metrics the Company uses to measure business performance. These indicators are useful for investors and analysts who project GOL's results.







Financial Outlook (Consolidated, IFRS) 2020E 2021E Previous Revised

Preliminary Total fleet (average) 134 to 139 135 to 139

137 to 141 Total operational fleet (average) 127 125 130 ASKs, System (% change) 7 to 9 7 to 9 7 to 9 - Domestic 6 to 9 6 to 9 6 to 9 - International 15 to 20 7 to 10 15 to 20 Seats, System (% change) 6 to 8 8 to 10 6 to 8 Departures, System (% change) 6 to 8 7 to 9 8 to 10 Net revenues (R$ billion) ~15.5 ~15.4 ~17.0 EBITDA margin (%) ~30 ~30 ~31 EBIT margin (%) ~19 ~19 ~20 Pre-tax margin(1) (%) ~13 ~13 ~13 Effective income tax rate (%) ~15 ~15 ~15 Minority interest (%) ~311 ~250 ~270 Net Debt / EBITDA(3) (x) ~2.0x ~2.0x ~1.9x Fully-diluted shares out. (2) (MM) 391 391 391 EPS, fully diluted(1) (R$) 2.80 to 3.30 2.65 to 3.15 4.00 to 4.70 Fully-diluted ADS out. (2) (MM) 195.5 195.5 195.5 EPADS, fully diluted (1) (US$) 1.40 to 1.65 1.25 to 1.50 1.90 to 2.30





















(1) Excluding currency gains and losses and Unrealized gains/losses on Exchangeable Notes; (2) Assumes stock option exercises and conversion of the Exchangeable; (3) Excluding Perpetual and Exchangeable Notes.

The current guidance may be adjusted in order to incorporate the evolution of GOL's operating and financial performance and any eventual changes to the Brazilian economy and GOL's broader economic environment, including variations in economic growth, interest rates, exchange rates, and international oil price trends. The Company has hedged approximately 90% of its fuel consumption for 1Q20 and 68% for 2020.

GOL serves more than 36 million passengers annually. With Brazil's largest network, GOL offers customers more than 750 daily flights to over 100 destinations in Brazil and in South America, the Caribbean and the United States. GOLLOG's cargo transportation and logistics business serves more than 3,400 Brazilian municipalities and more than 200 international destinations in 95 countries. SMILES allows over 16 million registered clients to accumulate miles and redeem tickets to more than 700 destinations worldwide on the GOL partner network. Headquartered in São Paulo, GOL has a team of approximately 16,000 highly skilled aviation professionals and operates a fleet of 137 Boeing 737 aircraft, delivering Brazil's top on-time performance and an industry leading 19 year safety record. GOL has invested billions of Reais in facilities, products and services and technology to enhance the customer experience in the air and on the ground. GOL's shares are traded on the NYSE (GOL) and the B3 (GOLL4). For further information, visit www.voegol.com.br/ir.

The information contained in this press release has not been subject to any independent audit or review and contains "forward-looking" statements, estimates and projections that relate to future events, which are, by their nature, subject to significant risks and uncertainties. All statements other than statements of historical fact contained in this press release including, without limitation, those regarding GOL's future financial position and results of operations, strategy, plans, objectives, goals and targets, future developments in the markets in which GOL operates or is seeking to operate, and any statements preceded by, followed by or that include the words "believe", "expect", "aim", "intend", "will", "may", "project", "estimate", "anticipate", "predict", "seek", "should" or similar words or expressions, are forward-looking statements. The future events referred to in these forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, contingencies and other factors, many of which are beyond GOL's control, that may cause actual results, performance or events to differ materially from those expressed or implied in these statements. These forward-looking statements are based on numerous assumptions regarding GOL's present and future business strategies and the environment in which GOL will operate in the future and are not a guarantee of future performance. Such forward-looking statements speak only as at the date on which they are made. None of GOL or any of its affiliates, officers, directors, employees and agents undertakes any duty or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except to the extent required by law. None of GOL or any of its affiliates, officers, directors, employees, professional advisors and agents make any representation, warranty or prediction that the results anticipated by such forward-looking statements will be achieved, and such forward-looking statements represent, in each case, only one of many possible scenarios and should not be viewed as the most likely or standard scenario. Although GOL believes that the estimates and projections in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, they may prove materially incorrect and actual results may materially differ. As a result, you should not rely on these forward-looking statements.

To be consistent with industry practice. GOL discloses so-called non-GAAP financial measures which are not recognized under IFRS or U.S. GAAP. including "Net Debt", "total liquidity" and "EBITDA". The Company's management believes that disclosure of non-GAAP measures provides useful information to investors, financial analysts and the public in their review of its operating performance and their comparison of its operating performance to the operating performance of other companies in the same industry and other industries. However, these non-GAAP items do not have standardized meanings and may not be directly comparable to similarly-titled items adopted by other companies. Potential investors should not rely on information not recognized under IFRS as a substitute for the GAAP measures of earnings or liquidity in making an investment decision.

