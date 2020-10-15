Gold-Certified Microsoft Partner, BroadPoint, Named a Top B2B Firm in Washington DC Metro Area in Clutch Report

BETHESDA, Md., Oct. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- BroadPoint , a leading Microsoft Dynamics 365 partner for enterprise resource planning (ERP), customer relationship management (CRM), and cloud solutions, has been ranked as a top B2B consulting firm in Maryland in a new Clutch report.

The 2020 Clutch report recognizes BroadPoint for its high-quality services, commitment to clients, and strong brand reputation.

BroadPoint has also been recognized as a Top CRM Consulting Company in Washington, DC on Clutch's sister website, The Manifest. BroadPoint is also featured in their listing of the Top IT Services Companies in the Washington DC Metro Area.

"We see ourselves as long-term, strategic partners for our clients. Without their support and positive reviews, we would not be here. We can't thank them enough for their continued support," says Jennifer Margiotta, Senior Director of Sales and Partnership for BroadPoint.

Founded on July 9, 2001, with 13 employees, BroadPoint has grown to more than 100 staff including CPAs, MBAs, PMI-certified project managers, and Microsoft technology experts. It is this experienced team that understands and supports its clients' unique needs, driving BroadPoint's recognition as a leading consulting firm in the Washington DC Metro area.

BroadPoint specializes in implementing Microsoft Dynamics 365 business applications, such as ERP, CRM, Power BI, and Office 365. BroadPoint provides these technologies, along with consulting services, to hundreds of clients throughout the country.

With expertise across the entire Microsoft platform, BroadPoint offers an impressive array of services, including ERP and CRM implementations and upgrades, cloud migrations and integrations, managed services and client support programs.

About BroadPoint

BroadPoint is an award-winning Microsoft partner and consulting firm serving hundreds of commercial and non-profit clients. Since 2001, BroadPoint has delivered innovative technology and business intelligence applications including Microsoft Dynamics for CRM and ERP, Microsoft Azure Cloud services and hosting, and ASI's iMIS for member management.

Learn more at www.broadpoint.net.

About Clutch

Clutch interviews real clients, collects data, and compares competitors to help clients find a firm for their next big project. By mapping business services companies in a specific market and verifying their trustworthiness, Clutch helps clients identify the best company to hire.

Media Contact:

Alex Quinn

[email protected]

SOURCE BroadPoint

Related Links

http://www.broadpoint.net

