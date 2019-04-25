Gold Fields Limited: Operating Update for the Quarter Ended 31 March 2019

JOHANNESBURG, April 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Gold Fields Limited (NYSE: GFI) (JSE: GFI) is pleased to provide an operational update for the quarter ended 31 March 2019. Detailed financial and operational results are provided on a six-monthly basis i.e. at the end of June and December.

About Gold Fields

Gold Fields Limited is a globally diversified gold producer with eight operating mines and two projects in Australia, Chile, Ghana, Peru and South Africa, with total attributable annual gold-equivalent production of approximately 2Moz. It has attributable gold Mineral Reserves of around 48.1Moz and gold Mineral Resources of around 96.6Moz. Attributable copper Mineral Reserves total 691 million pounds and Mineral Resources 4,816 million pounds. Gold Fields has a primary listing on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange (JSE) Limited, with secondary listings on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) and the Swiss Exchange (SIX).

