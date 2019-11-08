Gold Fields Limited Operating Update Quarter Ended 30 Sep 2019
Nov 08, 2019, 01:58 ET
JOHANNESBURG, Nov. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Gold Fields Limited (NYSE: GFI) (JSE: GFI) is pleased to provide an operational update for the quarter ended 30 September 2019. Detailed financial and operational results are provided on a six-monthly basis i.e. at the end of June and December.
Notes to editors
About Gold Fields
Gold Fields Limited is a globally diversified gold producer with eight operating mines and two projects in Australia, Chile, Ghana, Peru and South Africa, with total attributable annual gold-equivalent production of approximately 2Moz. It has attributable gold Mineral Reserves of around 48.1Moz and gold Mineral Resources of around 96.6Moz. Attributable copper Mineral Reserves total 691 million pounds and Mineral Resources 4,816 million pounds. Gold Fields has a primary listing on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange (JSE) Limited, with secondary listings on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) and the Swiss Exchange (SIX).
Sponsor: J.P. Morgan Equities South Africa (Pty) Ltd
Enquiries
Investors
Avishkar Nagaser
Tel: +27-11-562-9775
Mobile: +27-82-312-8692
Email : Avishkar.Nagaser@goldfields.com
Thomas Mengel
Tel: +27-11-562-9849
Mobile: +27-72-493-5170
Email: Thomas.Mengel@goldfields.com
Media
Sven Lunsche
Tel: +27-11-562-9763
Mobile: +27-83-260-9279
Email : Sven.Lunsche@goldfields.com
