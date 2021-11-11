Gold Fields Limited Operational update for the quarter ended 30 September 2021

JOHANNESBURG, Nov. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI) (JSE: GFI) is pleased to provide an operational update for the quarter ended 30 September 2021. Detailed financial and operational results are provided on a six-monthly basis i.e. at the end of June and December.

The full results are available on our website at www.goldfields.com

About Gold Fields

Gold Fields Limited is a globally diversified gold producer with nine operating mines and one project in Australia, Chile, Ghana (including our Asanko Joint Venture), Peru and South Africa, with total attributable annual gold-equivalent production of 2.24Moz. It has attributable gold-equivalent Mineral Reserves of 52.1Moz and gold Mineral Resources of 116.0Moz. Gold Fields has a primary listing on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange (JSE) Limited, and an additional listing on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE).

