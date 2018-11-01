Gold Fields Limited: September 2018 Operating Update
Gold Fields Limited (NYSE: GFI) (JSE: GFI) is pleased to provide an operational update for the quarter ended 30 September 2018. Detailed financial and operational results are provided on a six-monthly basis i.e. at the end of June and December.
About Gold Fields
Gold Fields Limited is a globally diversified gold producer with seven operating mines in Australia, Ghana, Peru and South Africa, and a total attributable annual gold-equivalent production of approximately 2.2 million ounces. It has attributable gold Mineral Reserves of around 49 million ounces and gold Mineral Resources of around 104 million ounces. Attributable copper Mineral Reserves total 764 million pounds and Mineral Resources 4,881 million pounds. Gold Fields has a primary listing on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange (JSE) Limited, with secondary listings on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) and the Swiss Exchange (SIX).
Enquiries
Investors
Avishkar Nagaser
Tel: +27-11-562-9775
Mobile: +27-82-312-8692
Email: Avishkar.Nagaser@goldfields.com
Thomas Mengel
Tel: +27-11-562-9849
Mobile: +27-72-493-5170
Email: Thomas.Mengel@goldfields.com
Media
Sven Lunsche
Tel: +27-11-562-9763
Mobile: +27-83-260-9279
Email: Sven.Lunsche@goldfields.com
