Gold Fields' Operations - Update On Covid-19 Impact

Mar 24, 2020, 12:26 ET

JOHANNESBURG, South Africa, March 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Gold Fields Limited (Gold Fields) (JSE: GFI) (NYSE: GFI) fully supports the measures and policies to curb the Covid-19 pandemic implemented by the countries in which we operate.  

"The world finds itself facing an unprecedented situation - the Covid-19 pandemic has forced governments across the globe to take decisive actions to safeguard the lives of their people. Gold Fields is fully committed to first and foremost protecting the health and safety of our people and communities, and supports all governments' efforts to contain the spread of the virus," says Gold Fields CEO Nick Holland

Gold Fields Limited is a globally diversified gold producer with nine operating mines (including our Asanko Joint Venture) and projects in Australia, Chile, Ghana, Peru and South Africa, with total attributable annual gold-equivalent production of approximately 2Moz. It has attributable gold Mineral Reserves of around 48.1Moz and gold Mineral Resources of around 96.6Moz. Attributable copper Mineral Reserves total 691 million pounds and Mineral Resources 4,816 million pounds. Gold Fields has a primary listing on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange (JSE) Limited, with a secondary listing on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE).

