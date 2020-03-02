Gold Flora Announces First Planting At Its New California Cannabis Campus

COSTA MESA, Calif., March 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Gold Flora, a vertically integrated cannabis company in California, announced it has started cultivating in its new, state-of-the-art cannabis campus in Desert Hot Springs, California. The grow encompasses over 35,000 sq ft and utilizes the latest in cultivation technology.

The company began construction on Gold Flora Farms over three years ago and recently complete Phase One – a 200,000 sq ft, full-service campus that hosts premium, compliant cannabis brands and companies representing all sectors of the market, including cultivation, extraction, manufacturing, packaging, testing and distribution.

The company plans on expanding to 620,000 sq ft during the next two phases of construction.

"This project has been a dream. We've been able to work with top architects, engineers and construction crews, and now we are thrilled to be operating in this state-of-the-art facility," said Greg Gamet, Chief Cannabis and Operations Officer at Gold Flora. "We built a facility that is somewhat of a cultivator's dream – with all the bells and whistles. The technology in this facility, combined with our long history as cultivators of award-winning strains, will allow us to produce the finest quality products possible."

Gold Flora has an array of products, from premium vape pens to packaged flower, and will be expanding the product line once the facility is fully operational.

Gold Flora products are available at finer dispensaries throughout California. A full list of locations can be found at: goldflora.com/locations.

For more information on Gold Flora, visit the website at: www.goldflora.com.

About Gold Flora:

Gold Flora is a leading brand of legal, compliant cannabis in the California market. The company is affiliated with Gold Flora Farms — a unique, fully licensed cannabis complex in Desert Hot Springs, California, that houses premier companies throughout the eco-system, including leaders in cultivation, manufacturing, processing, testing, packaging, and distribution.

Gold Flora is committed to providing the highest quality, fully tested, legal cannabis products in the nation. The company was built on a foundation of bringing trust, transparency, and high ethical standards to the rapidly evolving cannabis market.

