Gold Flora Introduces Three Premium Vape Pens to the California Cannabis Market

DESERT HOT SPRINGS, Calif., Feb. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Gold Flora, a leader in the legal California cannabis market, introduces three new premium disposable/recyclable vape pens designed for cannabis connoisseurs.

Gold Flora's premium line of vape pens are designed to look great, are easy to carry, and are prepared using only all-natural, 100% pure CO 2 extracted cannabis oil and terpenes.

Gold Flora's non-corrosive CO 2 extraction process delivers the purest product, and an oil that is closest to its true plant form. Gold Flora meticulously tests and labels each batch in accordance with the rules and regulations set forth by the State of California, and operates with transparency through Truth in Labeling—giving consumers confidence that they are receiving a product of the highest quality and authenticity.

"There are many ways you can extract oil from the plant, including butane, ethanol, and several other processes," said Greg Gamet, Chief Cannabis Officer for Gold Flora. "We decided to extract our oil using a CO 2 closed loop system, and continually measure temperature and pressure so we can ensure the right balance of flavor, taste and potency," he added. "We never use cut or artificial flavors, and we only use CCELL hardware–which has proven to the best in class in vape pen technology. I truly believe we have the finest vape products on the market."

The premium Gold Flora vape pens include:

Gold Rush – Distillate CO2 Oil, 85-95% THC, Available in 6 strains

Black Gold – Winterized/Distillate Oil, 75-85% THC, Available in 6 strains

White Gold – CBD/THC Oil, 2-30% THC, Available in 1:1 and 20:1 ratios.

Gold Flora vape pens are available at dispensaries throughout California. For a list of retailers, visit: www.goldflora.com/locations.

For more information, visit: www.goldflora.com.

ABOUT GOLD FLORA:

Gold Flora is a vertically integrated cannabis company. Gold Flora Farms is a 28-acre campus in Desert Hot Springs, California, with cultivation, extraction, and distribution facilities. Gold Flora is fully compliant and led by industry experts with 25+ years of experience in cannabis and land development.

CONNECT:

Facebook: goldfloraCA

Instagram: goldflora_ca

Twitter: Goldflora_CA

Pinterest: goldflora_ca

SOURCE Gold Flora

Related Links

http://www.goldflora.com

