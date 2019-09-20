Gold Hill Mesa Hires Denver Law Firm to Assess Claims Against the Gazette

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo., Sept. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Gold Hill Neighborhood, LLC, has engaged Reilly Pozner, LLP, a Denver 'bet-the-company' trial firm with extensive experience in complex litigation, to investigate potential claims against the Gazette arising out of its recent reporting that places Gold Hill Mesa in a false light.

Reilly Pozner has been trial counsel to the Denver Broncos for almost 20 years and has successfully pursued a complex defamation case involving multiple constitutional issues against a Denver newspaper before a jury.

Gold Hill Mesa ("GHM") believes that the August 25, 2019 article, "On Uncertain Ground? City halts building phase at Gold Hill Mesa, as more soil tests are debated" contained false and misleading information which was harmful to the GHM development and homeowners in the neighborhood. Numerous residents have expressed their concerns about how the article inaccurately portrays the community and the place where they have chosen to live.

In an effort to get clarifications and corrections to the public, GHM provides the following information. The Gazette reported the building phase at GHM had been halted, when it has not. The build out of the remaining property available for residential development at Gold Hill Mesa continues as the ownership of Gold Hill Neighborhood, LLC completes its goal of making the Gold Hill Mesa community one of the best Colorado Springs has to offer as a place to live, work, and recreate.

The Gazette also reported that 24 homes in the neighborhood were being impacted by issues such as sinking, heaving, and flooding. The 24 homes discussed in the 2016 Regional Building meeting relied on by the Gazette were not located within GHM. Further, GHM believes the Gazette ignored multiple sources that would have contradicted its reporting and instead relied upon biased sources and disregarded contradictory information and witnesses. GHM representatives voluntarily met with the reporter and provided information prior to the article being printed. GHM does not believe that the information provided was fairly considered or reflected in the article.

"We respect and fully participate in media efforts to report facts and truth about Gold Hill Mesa. Both the article itself and the approach the Gazette has taken to presenting facts about this community have caused us to lose confidence in the Gazette's editorial process. We believe the reporting lacked balance and demonstrated a reckless disregard of important facts about the Gold Hill Mesa development and neighborhood," says Stephanie Edwards, vice president and developer representative for Gold Hill Mesa.

By its very nature as an Urban Renewal infill project, Gold Hill Mesa has solved myriad environmental and economic challenges by redeveloping the site of the former Golden Cycle Mill that sat as a blight for over 50 years. "The development team takes all credible concerns seriously," said Edwards. "We welcome and encourage oversight. The project has always been under multiple layers of review and accountability, at the state and local level, and by multiple licensed technical experts. Given its unique history, careful attention has been given to both the aesthetic appeal and functional performance of the community, as well as to the environmental safety and stability of the site given its unique history."

GHM continues to work collaboratively with the City of Colorado Springs, the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment, the homeowners, the builders, and other interested constituents. As always, GHM will continue to be transparent with the public and legitimate media inquiries with all topics involving the development.

About Gold Hill Mesa

Gold Hill Mesa is a traditional neighborhood development with a vision of building a mixed-use community in Colorado Springs with a balance of functional design and aesthetic appeal. Their goal is to bring to residents the ability to live, work and shop within the community through a network of green ways and parks. Gold Hill Mesa is proud to work with masterful builders in classic architectural styles with modern features befitting a vibrant and inviting community.

