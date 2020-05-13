Gold Nanoparticles Industry Assessment 2020-2025: Key Trends, Leading Segments, Major Players

DUBLIN, May 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Gold Nanoparticles Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global gold nanoparticles market is currently witnessing robust growth. Looking forward, the market is anticipated to register a CAGR of around 18% during 2020-2025.

The growing medical industry, along with the growing demand for nanotechnological medical products, represent as the key factors driving the growth of the market. Gold nanoparticles are increasingly being used in the medical industry, especially in the dental sector, for various purposes including target imaging for cancer therapy and dental filling.



Furthermore, the flourishing electronics industry is also significantly contributing to the market growth as these nanoparticles are extensively utilized to produce inks used in storage devices, hard disks and microchips. They are also used in the manufacturing of thin-film transistors and photo-sensors.



Additionally, the food and beverage industry widely utilize colorimetric sensors that are manufactured using these particles. These sensors assist in detecting the freshness and consumability of food products.



Various technological advancements, such as the development of injectable plant plastids to enhance biosynthesis and extensive research and development (R&D), are also driving the market further.



The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined with some of the key players being Agilent Technologies, BBI Solutions, Cline Scientific, Cytodiagnostics, Expedeon, Goldsol, Meliorum Technologies, Merck Group, Metalor Technologies International , Nanocomposix, NanoHybrids, Nanopartz, Sigma-Aldrich, Solaris Nanosciences Corporation, Tanaka Kikinzoku, etc.



Key Questions Answered

How has the global gold nanoparticles market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What are the key regional markets?

What is the breakup of the market based on the type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the application?

What is the breakup of the market based on the end-use industry?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?

What is the structure of the global gold nanoparticles market and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the industry?

Key Topics Covered



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Gold Nanoparticles Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Market Forecast



6 Market Breakup by Type

6.1 Water Soluble

6.2 Oil Soluble

6.3 Others



7 Market Breakup by Application

7.1 Imaging

7.2 Targeted Drug Delivery

7.3 Sensors

7.4 In Vitro Diagnostics

7.5 Probes

7.6 Catalysis

7.7 Others



8 Market Breakup by End-use Industry

8.1 Electronics

8.2 Healthcare

8.3 Chemicals

8.4 Other



9 Market Breakup by Region

9.1 North America

9.2 Asia-Pacific

9.3 Europe

9.4 Latin America

9.5 Middle East & Africa



10 SWOT Analysis

10.1 Overview

10.2 Strengths

10.3 Weaknesses

10.4 Opportunities

10.5 Threats



11 Value Chain Analysis



12 Porters Five Forces Analysis

12.1 Overview

12.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

12.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

12.4 Degree of Competition

12.5 Threat of New Entrants

12.6 Threat of Substitutes



13 Price Indicators



14 Competitive Landscape

14.1 Market Structure

14.2 Key Players

14.3 Profiles of Key Players



Agilent Technologies

BBI Solutions

Cline Scientific

Cytodiagnostics

Expedeon

Goldsol

Meliorum Technologies

Merck Group

Metalor Technologies International

Nanocomposix

NanoHybrids

Nanopartz

Sigma-Aldrich

Solaris Nanosciences Corporation

Tanaka Kikinzoku

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ld63t1

