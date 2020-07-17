Gold Series From Pantene And Royal Oils By Head & Shoulders Launch The Salon Give Back Grant Program

LOS ANGELES, July 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Gold Series from Pantene and Royal Oils by Head & Shoulders , along with media partner Mirror Digital, a multicultural digital publisher network, have collaborated to support Black female salon owners and stylists whose businesses have been impacted by COVID-19.

The Salon Give Back Grant Program awarded 20 grants of $10,000 each, for a total of $200,000, to provide economic relief during these challenging times. The teams behind Gold Series and Royal Oils are committed to helping these salon owners and stylists reopen and rebuild during the pandemic and to elevating Black women through entrepreneurship.

While all businesses have been disrupted by the global pandemic and "Safer at Home" directives, businesses owned by women of color have been especially impacted. Beauty salons occupy sacred space in the lives of Black women and are often a means of financial independence for the owners and their families.

"Salons and stylists are essential to our community," said Lela Coffey, Vice President of P&G Multicultural Beauty. "We hope these grants enable stylists to continue to do the work they love, safely."

Grammy Award-winning singer Monica and Influencers Nikki Walton (Curly Nikki), Claire Sulmers (Fashion Bomb Daily), Megz, and Amina Marie serve as ambassadors for The Salon Give Back Grant program, amplifying the message to the community. Reflect Beauty, a Mirror Digital media platform that celebrates the beauty of women of color, hosted the grant program at ReflectBeauty.com and announced the Grant recipients on July 15th.

"We are proud to amplify this special initiative," said Sheila Marmon, Founder of Mirror Digital and Reflect Beauty. "The Salon Give Back Grant Program aligns with our commitment to supporting diverse content creators and communities."

Grant Recipients:

Abbrea Stiffend - Klassic Kutz & Salon (Houston, TX)

Ashley Owens - The Couture Collection (Southfield, MI)

Candace Johnson - Knots 'N Tangles (Grenada, MS)

Canitra Winrow - Canitra LaShae Beauty Lounge (Frisco, TX)

Crystal Marie Render - Crystal Marie's Divine Designs (Cincinnati, OH)

Cynthia Bozeman - Hair of Color (Gardena, CA)

Erynn Townsend - E-Exclusive Hair (Cincinnati, OH)

Fatima Litaker - Jus Hair Salon, (Atlanta, GA)

Hanna Terefe - African Beauty Salon (Burien, WA)

Keneesha Hudson - Urbanbella Salon (Atlanta, GA)

Lauren Young - Hair by Lauren Rhea (Tyler, TX)

LaVonne Wiley - Fantasy Hair Salon (Maplewood, NJ)

Nicole Grant - Directions Salon (Detroit, MI)

Sabrina Lowe - Hair's How We Do It! (Lake Park, FL)

Sharon Jarvis-Wing - The Glam Squad Hair Studio (New Orleans, LA)

Sherice Foster - LaidIE Like by Sherice Loren (Rancho Cucamonga, CA)

Sherri Walker - Sherri Latae's Salon Couture (Philadelphia, PA)

Tawana Phillips - Classic Manes Hair Studio (Mason, OH )

Towana Lamkin - Elegant Touch Hair Studio (Jacksonville, FL)

Tricey Wilks - Multicultural Hair Design by Tricey C. (Maricopa, AZ)

About Gold Series from Pantene

The Gold Series Collection by Pantene is a breakthrough line designed to provide strength and moisture for women with relaxed, natural, or transitioning hair. This superior care and styling line was created by Black PhD's and scientists who understand the unique needs of textured hair. Each product in the Gold Series Collection is powered by protective conditioning and repair agents formulated to work together to improve moisture, strength, elasticity, smoothness, and shine.

About Royal Oils by Head & Shoulders

Royal Oils by Head & Shoulders provides expertly designed scalp relief and luxuriously moisturized hair for all curly and coily crowns. Rooted in over 65 years of pioneering research, Head & Shoulders launched Royal Oils in 2019 to deliver total scalp care that empowers women and men to confidently embrace their textures.

About Mirror Digital

Mirror Digital is a leading multicultural digital publisher network. The platform comprises over 850 diverse digital content creators and Influencers who are shaping and defining culture.

About Reflect Beauty

ReflectBeauty.com is a media platform and consumer-led community that seeks to achieve beauty equity through education, inspiration, and connectivity. Our message is to celebrate the skin tones and hair textures of women of color around the world.

