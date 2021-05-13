Goldberg Jones Welcomes Seattle Divorce Lawyer Colleen Hartl

SEATTLE, May 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Seattle-based family law firm Goldberg Jones is excited to welcome the newest member of their team, divorce lawyer Colleen Hartl.

A dedicated, experienced attorney, Hartl has a varied background that gives her a legal perspective like few others in the region. She's a staunch advocate and a valuable resource for her clients in the Western Washington area in divorce, custody, and other family law cases.

Colleen has worked on the law from every angle, serving as both a prosecuting attorney and as well as focusing on criminal defense. She has also served as a municipal court judge in King County.

Her extensive practice has allowed her to hone her skills in all areas a case may take her and to develop a deep understanding of the court process. Adept in dispute resolution and mediation, she has a wide-ranging track record in trial and is equally comfortable in a conference room as in the courtroom.

Talking about Colleen, managing attorney, Ken Alan, says, "A critical, creative thinker, Colleen's experience and expertise shines through and clients recognize right away they're in good hands."

Colleen earned her undergraduate degree from the University of Washington, where she majored in French. From there, she went on to earn her Juris Doctor at Seattle University School of Law.

Colleen Hartl is an important addition to the Goldberg Jones family and a powerful resource for the husbands and fathers of the Seattle area.

About Goldberg Jones:

Since being founded in 1996, Goldberg Jones has grown from a three-person startup to a multi-state family law firm with offices in Seattle,Portland, and San Diego. With dozens of knowledgeable, experienced attorneys across Washington, Oregon, and California, we exclusively practice family law. We pride ourselves on direct contact, accessibility, and responsiveness to our clients' needs.

For more information, please visit: https://www.goldbergjones-wa.com/

SOURCE Goldberg Jones

Related Links

http://www.goldbergjones-wa.com

