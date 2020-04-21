Golden Apple Opens Nominations for 2021 Illinois Teaching & Leadership Awards

CHICAGO, April 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Golden Apple , the leading Illinois nonprofit committed to preparing, honoring and supporting exemplary educators who advance educational opportunities for students, is now accepting nominations for the 2021 Golden Apple Awards for Excellence in Teaching and Leadership. The awards have become iconic symbols of the critically important and transformational role outstanding educators play in the success of students and communities throughout the state of Illinois and our Nation.

Nominations of educators and school leaders from public and private schools in the state of Illinois are welcomed and may be entered for consideration at www.goldenapple.org/awards . Teachers of pre-k through third grade students and pre-k through 12th grade school leaders are eligible in the 2021 awards cycle.

"Teachers and school leaders are doing heroic work to support students and school communities during the required rapid transition to virtual learning brought on by the current global pandemic," said Golden Apple President Alan Mather. "To capture the extraordinary current efforts of educators, as well as the impact made prior to COVID-19, we have opened nominations for the Golden Apple Awards early this year."

The Golden Apple Award for Excellence in Teaching honors outstanding Illinois teachers for creating lasting, positive effects on students' lives and therefore building stronger communities. Teacher candidates must demonstrate – in their teaching and results – a significant, positive impact on their students' growth and learning. All full-time Illinois teachers of grades pre-k through third who hold a full-time teaching position and who have completed no fewer than four years of teaching in a public or non-public school prior to this school year are eligible for nomination. Grade levels are recognized on a rolling cycle.

The Golden Apple Award for Excellence in Leadership honors exemplary school leadership performance by a principal or head of school in Illinois who has had a significant and sustained positive impact on the school, created a culture of inclusivity and delivered dramatic student growth. To be eligible, candidates must have served as principal or head of school at one or more public or non-public schools for at least five consecutive school years. The award is presented in honor of founding Golden Apple board member Stanley C. Golder.

Award recipients will be offered a Spring Sabbatical at Northwestern University, Golden Apple's partner for more than 30 years. In addition, each Golden Apple Award for Excellence in Teaching recipient receives a $5,000 cash award. Recipients of The Golden Apple Award for Excellence in Leadership receive a cash award of $10,000 to be used for professional development and a school project of their choosing.

"The importance of the role teachers and school leaders play in our society cannot be overstated but, far too often, they are unsung heroes, especially now," said Alicia Winckler, Golden Apple CEO. "The Golden Apple Awards for Excellence in Teaching & Leadership were created to ensure that excellence in the field receives the recognition it deserves. By coupling that recognition with career support for exemplary teachers and those who aspire to be like them, we are helping students thrive in the classroom and in life."

About Golden Apple

Golden Apple's mission is to inspire, develop and support teacher and school leader excellence in Illinois, especially in schools-of-need. Our leading-edge preparation delivers exceptional teachers who make an impact. We help students thrive in the classroom and in life. Since our beginning, we have recognized master educators annually; and, these master educators help prepare the next generation of teachers. Our vision is an Illinois in which every classroom has a great teacher and to realize this, we are committed to making a material difference in resolving the teacher shortage throughout Illinois. Visit http://www.goldenapple.org for more information.

Media contact: David Pickard, 708-305-1910, [email protected]

SOURCE Golden Apple

Related Links

http://www.goldenapple.org/

