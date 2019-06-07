Golden Boy Awarded 4 Telly Awards

"We are extremely proud to be recognized once again for always delivering high quality productions and entertainment for our fans. We have the best fans in the world, and we strive to provide them the great fights, live productions and original programming," said Oscar De La Hoya , Chairman and CEO of Golden Boy. "Thank you to my entire team at Golden Boy for delivering the best fights and productions in the sport."

In 2015, Oscar De La Hoya launched an in-house production and media division for Golden Boy with the desire to control the production and creation process of his live events and original television and online programs. Since its inception, this new division has produced over 4,000 hours of live sports and original programming. These include productions for DAZN, ESPN, Facebook Watch, Syndicated Regional Sports Networks across the country, RingTV.com and for international channels across the globe.

De La Hoya serves as the Executive Producer on all programming and has developed many new TV series including the Golden Boy on ESPN series, which received a Bronze Telly Award for the use of Live Video in a Sports Television Production. The pay-per-view broadcast Chuck Liddell vs Tito Ortiz 3 was also recognized with a Bronze Telly award for Sports Television production. Golden Boy also received an additional two Telly awards with its producing partners DAZN and DG Entertainment for the short film I Am Boxing 2 - a Silver Telly for the use of Motion Graphics and a Bronze Telly for Sports Programming.

"Oscar's vision and strategic path for Golden Boy as a sports and entertainment brand has been absolutely groundbreaking and has changed the sport of boxing," said David Tetreault, EVP, Media and Entertainment, Golden Boy. "We all have worked incredibly hard to produce the best shows in the sport of boxing, and we appreciate being recognized by the Telly Awards for our work."

The entries were judged by a prestigious panel of more than 600 accomplished industry professionals, each a past winner of a Silver Telly and a member of The Silver Telly Council. Golden Boy garnered four Telly Awards that crossed film, original TV content and live sports programming. Notable Telly Award winners include CNN, ESPN, NBC, CBS, Coca-Cola and Disney.

"Golden Boy is pushing the boundaries for video and television innovation and creativity at a time when the industry is rapidly changing," said Sabrina Dridje, Managing Director of the Telly Awards. "This award is a tribute to the talent and vision of its creators and a celebration of the diversity of work being made today for all screens."

The Telly Awards winner's announcement caps a year-long celebration of the 40th Anniversary of The Telly Awards. Throughout 2018-2019, The Telly Awards celebrated four decades of honoring the video and television industry, whether through its inaugural international screening series or its online video interviews with industry experts. This year also saw the continued expansion of new categories further to the awards' recent initiative to rebuild the honors for the multi-screen era. New categories included serialized Branded Content and expanded Social Video categories.

Last year, The Telly Awards attracted more than 12,000 entries from top video content producers including ESPN, CNN, Condé Nast, Netflix, Refinery29, RadicalMedia, T Brand Studio and Ogilvy & Mather.

About Golden Boy

Los Angeles-based Golden Boy was established in 2002 by Oscar De La Hoya, the first Hispanic to own a national boxing promotional company. Golden Boy is a media and entertainment brand committed to making fighting entertainment more accessible and affordable. The company's in-house production team develops creative original programming for ESPN, RingTV.com and international channels across the globe. The company holds the exclusive rights to top boxers and has promoted some of the biggest and highest grossing events in the history of the sport. Now, Golden Boy is one of the most successful boxing entertainment companies in the world and shapes the future of boxing for fighters and fans alike through its 2019 partnership with streaming platform, DAZN.

About The Telly Awards:

The Telly Awards is the premier award honoring video and television across all screens. Established in 1979, The Telly Awards receives over 12,000 entries from all 50 states and 5 continents. Entrants are judged by The Telly Awards Judging Council—an industry body of over 200 leading experts including advertising agencies, production companies, and major television networks, reflective of the multi-screen industry The Telly Awards celebrates. Partners of The Telly Awards include NAB, StudioDaily, Stash Magazine, Storyhunter, ProductionHub, VR/AR Association, The Wrap and Digiday.

