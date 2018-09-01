Golden Bridge Awards 2018: Resecurity has been named a Gold Winner in Forensics Innovations

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 9, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- California-based cybersecurity company, Resecurity, is the 2018 Gold Winner of the Golden Bridge Award for Forensics Innovations in recognition of one of its core products – Resecurity Context™, an innovative platform for digital forensics, cyber threat intelligence and cybercrime investigations. Golden Bridge Awards is a globally-acknowledged annual industry-and-peers recognition program dedicated to selecting the best companies in every major industry in North America, Europe, the Middle-East, Africa, Asia Pacific, and Latin America. Winners were honored in San Francisco on Monday, October 29, 2018 during the annual Red Carpet Golden Bridge Awards Ceremony.

The award is one of a series of awards won by Resecurity in recent weeks. In addition to four Golden Bridge awards, Resecurity has also been awarded the Cyber Defense 2018 Global Award for "Hot Company Forensics" for Resecurity Context™ and Resecurity Risk™ was awarded Cyber Defense Best Product Digital Footprint Security.

"Our mission was to build a next-generation platform with a unique digital forensics framework which will help law enforcement, fraud investigators and risk managers, DFIR experts and cyber threat intelligence analysts to accelerate the pre- and post-analysis lifecycle, making their work more effective and scalable and, crucially, more cost and time-efficient. Resecurity is an intelligence-driven company with a great team of experts, who understand the vital role of data in digital forensics and ongoing computer-crime investigations. We are proud to have been honored with these awards," says Charles Yoo, President of Resecurity.

Resecurity Context™ is now being utilized by leading Fortune 500 corporations and governments. In order to enable commercial organisations to take full advantage of next-generation forensics tools, Resecurity developed Context™ in close consultation with law enforcement agencies and security professionals in order to deliver maximum value in the solving of real-life cases in operational work.

Resecurity Context™ is delivered on a platform-as-a-service (PaaS) model in order to simplify forensics procedures in the enterprise environment, providing companies with comprehensive forensics reports and valuable analytical information. Resecurity Context™ platform supports numerous file formats and platforms, including desktop, mobile and cloud-based environments.

Resecurity Context™ enables the enterprise to perform forensics on multiple levels (adversary, malware, network, cloud) providing a rich arsenal to acquire, manage and analyse digital artifacts and various subjects of interest (SOI). The platform supports YARA rules and built-in meta-language for complex search queries by multiple criteria.

According to "Digital Forensics Market by Component (Hardware, Software, and Services), Type (Computer Forensics, Network Forensics, Mobile Device Forensics, and Cloud Forensics), Tool, Vertical, and Region - Global Forecast to 2022," an analytical report from Orbis Research, the digital forensics market is expected to grow from USD 4.62 Billion in 2017 to USD 9.68 Billion by 2022, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 15.9%. The demand for digital forensics is expected to be driven by stringent government regulations and increasing instances of cyber-attacks globally.

About Resecurity®

Resecurity Inc., an international cybersecurity company, is focused on next-generation endpoint protection and intelligence-driven cybersecurity solutions. Resecurity combines robust protection stack to identify security anomalies with investigation and remediation capabilities. The company also provides security research services to leading Fortune 500 corporations and governments. Resecurity protects the enterprise ecosystem against cyber threats using a robust technology stack and built-in contextual awareness. Powered by the Resecurity Context™, the solution provides in-depth analysis of the identified cyber threats and associated threat actors in real time. Resecurity's key mission is to help enterprises of different sizes to be able to mitigate possible risks in a timely and effective manner using cutting-edge cybersecurity solutions.

Resecurity: Revolutionizing Cybersecurity.

