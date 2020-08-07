Golden Bull Limited is in Compliance With Nasdaq Periodic Filing Requirments

BEIJING, Aug. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Golden Bull Limited (Nasdaq: BTBT, formerly DNJR)(the "Company"), an emerging bitcoin mining company headquartered in New York, U.S. today announced that it was in receipt of a notice from Nasdaq Regulation that it met the periodic filing requirements of the Nasdaq Stock Market under Listing Rule 5250© (1), (the Rule). The Company complied with the Rule by its filing of Form 20-F/A for the year ended December 31, 2019, on August 6, 2020. As previously reported, the delay was solely a result of the delays in obtaining and compiling information to be included in the Form 20-F, primarily as a result of the effects of Covid-19 in China.

