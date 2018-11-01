Golden Corral Receives President's Veterans Recognition Award from Coca-Cola

RALEIGH, N.C., Dec. 13, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Golden Corral recently received the 2018 President's Veterans Recognition Award from Coca-Cola as part of an annual veterans celebration. Golden Corral was selected for the award based on exemplary support of the U.S. Armed Forces, its veterans and families.

This special honor comes as Golden Corral restaurants across the country completed its annual fundraising efforts to support Disabled American Veterans (DAV). For the 18th consecutive year, Golden Corral restaurant teams thanked more than 300,000 active duty and retired United States military personnel for their service with a free dinner buffet and beverage, while also raising donations for DAV. This year's campaign generated $1,316,807 for DAV, bringing the 18-year total to $15,705,574. Raised primarily through restaurant guest contributions, this money will support community-based service initiatives for veterans. More than 5.7 million free "thank you" meals have been served since the annual Military Appreciation Night program began in 2001.

President & CEO Lance Trenary remarked, "I was humbled to receive this award from Coca-Cola on behalf of Golden Corral, our franchisees, and all of the women and men who work in our restaurants and at our support center. We enjoy incredible freedoms because of our military and the sacrifices that those who served have made. We are grateful for the opportunity to give back to the men and women of our military and their families who have given so much for us."

The award will be displayed in the lobby of Golden Corral's support center in Raleigh, NC.

In addition to the November Military Appreciation Night event and fundraising campaign to benefit DAV, Golden Corral is a founding sponsor of Camp Corral, a free summer camp for children of wounded, injured, ill, or fallen military families. Golden Corral continues to provide generous support to the organization, a 501(c) (3) tax-exempt, nonprofit corporation. Since 2011, Golden Corral and its guests have provided nearly $11 million to Camp Corral.

About Golden Corral Corporation:

Founded in 1973, privately held Golden Corral Corporation is headquartered in Raleigh, N.C. Lance Trenary serves as its president and chief executive officer. Golden Corral has 489 restaurants in 41 states as of January 1, 2018. Golden Corral restaurants nationwide have long been strong supporters of the U.S. Military and DAV (Disabled American Veterans). Golden Corral helped raise more than $15 million dollars for DAV as part of its annual "Military Appreciation" initiative. Golden Corral is the founding sponsor of Camp Corral, a free "week of a lifetime" summer camp for children of wounded, injured, ill, or fallen military families ( www.campcorral.org ). For more information on Golden Corral, visit www.goldencorral.com .

About DAV (Disabled American Veterans):

DAV empowers veterans to lead high-quality lives with respect and dignity. It is dedicated to a single purpose: fulfilling our promises to the men and women who served. DAV does this by ensuring that veterans and their families can access the full range of benefits available to them; fighting for the interests of America's injured heroes on Capitol Hill; providing employment resources to veterans and their families; and educating the public about the great sacrifices and needs of veterans transitioning back to civilian life. DAV, a nonprofit organization over with 1 million members, was founded in 1920 and chartered by the U. S. Congress in 1932. Learn more at www.dav.org.

