Golden Door Celebrates Climate Action Victory

SAN MARCOS, Calif., July 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Golden Door, the world's leading wellness resort, is celebrating a major win for the environment after years of pursuing expensive litigation to force the County of San Diego to create, implement and enforce a real, meaningful Climate Action Plan. Earlier this month, a three-judge panel ruled in favor of Golden Door and the other plantiffs, which included the Sierra Club Center for Biological Diverstiy, tossing out the County's Climate Action Plan that allowed developers to buy their way around restictions on greenhouse emissions.

The Climate Action Plan is one of San Diego County's sustainability tools that contains a series of measures to reduce greenhouse gas emissions over the next 30 years. The Climate Action Plan, however, was flawed. It allowed developers to purchase carbon offsets from offshore or out of region to mitigate new vehicle traffic.

"This is a huge victory for our environment, and this decisive ruling will help keep the pressure on the County of San Diego to meet its responsibility to San Diegans to protect our environment," said Kathy Van Ness, General Manager and COO of Golden Door Properties and Golden Door Farms. "Golden Door is proud to take a stand for our environment with committed leaders that are fighting for all of us. We are grateful that California State Attorney General Xavier Becerra is in the fight with us," she added. Becerra weighed in to support the climate advocates with a letter to the Court of Appeals.

See full ruling: https://oag.ca.gov/system/files/attachments/press-docs/D075478%20Opn%20Cert%20%2800000003%29.pdf

"Making a positive difference for Climate Action takes all of us—non-profit, elected leaders, citizens and business," said Dan Silver, Executive Director of the Endangered Habitats League. "Golden Door is now a cornerstone of environmental efforts in San Diego, and thanks to their partnership, we have been able to keep up the legal effort that finally will force San Diego County to come up with a strong, effective, enforceable Climate Action plan."

Golden Door is celebrating 60 years in San Diego County, and donates 100 percent of its net profits to organizations that are working to help end child abuse and transform young lives. "Our commitment to health and wellness extends beyond the Golden Door, and we believe that Climate Action is fundamental to a healthy, safe, thriving community," said Van Ness.

