Golden Entertainment, Inc. Announces Data Security Incident

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Golden Entertainment, Inc. ("Golden Entertainment") is notifying some of our customers, employees, and vendors of an incident involving unauthorized access to some of our employees' email accounts that we recently addressed. This notice explains the incident, measures we have taken, and some steps you can take in response.

Golden Entertainment's investigation into an email phishing incident determined that an unauthorized individual obtained access to some employees' email accounts. Golden Entertainment immediately took steps to secure the email accounts, launched an investigation, and a cybersecurity firm was engaged to assist. Findings from Golden Entertainment's investigation indicate that an unauthorized individual obtained access to the email accounts at various times between May 30, 2019 and October 6, 2019. The investigation was unable to determine which emails or attachments, if any, were accessed by the unauthorized person. Out of an abundance of caution, Golden Entertainment conducted a comprehensive review of the emails and attachments in the employees' email accounts and, on October 8, 2019 and January 3, 2020, determined that an email or an attachment to an email in the email accounts contained personal information of some of our customers, employees, and vendors, including names, Social Security numbers, passport numbers, government ID numbers, driver's license numbers, dates of birth, usernames, passwords, payment card numbers, expiration dates, card security codes (CVV), financial account numbers, routing numbers, health insurance information, and health or treatment information.

Golden Entertainment takes the security of personal information very seriously. To date, we have no evidence that any information has been misused, but we wanted to make our customers, employees, and vendors whose information was contained in the email accounts aware of our findings. On November 7, 2019, we began mailing letters to individuals whose information was involved and continued to mail letters through January 31, 2020, as we found additional addresses and identified additional email accounts involved. Golden Entertainment has also established a dedicated call center to answer questions about this matter. If you believe your information was involved and have not received a letter by February 7, 2020, please call 1-855-946-0123, Monday through Friday, 9:00 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Eastern Time.

It is always advisable to remain vigilant for incidents of fraud or identity theft by reviewing your account statements and free credit reports for any unauthorized activity. As a precaution, Golden Entertainment is also offering individuals whose Social Security number or driver's license number was involved complementary credit monitoring and identity protection services.

Golden Entertainment regrets this incident occurred and apologizes for any inconvenience. To help prevent this type of incident from happening in the future, Golden Entertainment is implementing additional safeguards and technical measures as well as providing additional phishing-awareness training to our employees.

For more information, please visit http://goldenent.com/emailsecurityincident.

