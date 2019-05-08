Golden Gate University Undergraduate Commencement Address Delivered By Alumna Ebony Frelix Beckwith, Salesforce.org EVP And Chief Philanthropy Officer

SAN FRANCISCO, May 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Ebony Frelix Beckwith, Salesforce.org Executive Vice President and Chief Philanthropy Officer and Golden Gate University Alumna, delivered an inspiring keynote speech at the Golden Gate University (GGU) Undergraduate Commencement on Friday, May 3, 2019 at the Marines' Memorial Theatre. David J. Fike, PhD, GGU President, conferred upon her an Honorary Doctorate in Humane Letters.

Ms. Frelix Beckwith's remarks were especially meaningful and well-received given her own successful journey at GGU, which she said gave her "earning power and confidence," and her subsequent career accomplishments in the San Francisco Bay Area corporate and philanthropy worlds. Sharing her insights into how the next generation of leaders can future-proof themselves in a rapidly changing world, she recommended making these key choices:

Choose to be a lifelong learner

Choose to make yourself indispensable

Choose to be a leader

Choose to be kind

Marc Singer, Dean of the School of Undergraduate Studies at GGU, notes, "Ebony perfectly represents the kinds of students we aim to serve in the School of Undergraduate Studies at GGU. She was a working professional who realized she needed a college degree to move ahead in her career, and she found Golden Gate University. Now that she's the Chief Philanthropy Officer at Salesforce.org, she dedicates herself to ensuring that all people have opportunity to be school-ready, tech-ready and workforce-ready. She cares about the community in which she lives and works. Ebony's work aligns beautifully with GGU's own goals of providing working adults with the tools and skills they need to succeed in the careers of their choice, and to contribute to the Bay Area's economic and social success."

Students from this graduating class received Bachelor of Arts and Bachelor of Science in Business and Management degrees. In addition to the commencement address, opening remarks were presented by Dr. Fike and Student Speaker, Jonathan Banks, Bachelor of Arts in Management.

About Golden Gate University

Established in 1901, Golden Gate University is a non-profit private institution. GGU has been helping adults achieve their professional goals by providing high quality, practice-based undergraduate and graduate educational programs in law, taxation, business and related professions in a learning environment that embraces professional ethics, diversity and innovation. Among its many distinctions, GGU has been ranked since 2016 as the nation's #1 University for Adult Learners by Washington Monthly.

