Golden Gate University's Graduate Commencement Featured Nationally Recognized Workforce Development Leader Van Ton-Quinlivan

SAN FRANCISCO, April 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Van Ton-Quinlivan, Executive in Residence at the Institute for the Future and Executive Vice Chancellor Emeritus for Workforce and Economic Development for the California Community Colleges, delivered the keynote address at the Golden Gate University (GGU) Graduate School Commencement, held at the Paramount Theatre in Oakland, Calif. on Saturday, April 27, 2019. She was awarded an Honorary Doctorate of Humane Letters by Golden Gate University President, David J. Fike, PhD.

Van Ton-Quinlivan delivering the keynote address at the recent Golden Gate University Graduate School Commencement in San Francisco

Nationally recognized as a thought leader in workforce development with a proven track record in implementing large organizational change, Ms. Ton-Quinlivan addressed GGU's 2019 class of graduate-level students representing the Bruce F. Braden School of Taxation, the Edward S. Ageno School of Business and the School of Accounting, as well as GGU trustees, faculty, administration, families and friends.

Gordon Swartz, DBA, Dean of the Edward S. Ageno School of Business and the School of Accounting remarks, "Van Ton-Quinlivan has been an important force in equipping individuals for a rapidly transforming business environment through the design and delivery of academic programs that broaden skills, advance career opportunities and help students form important connections in the corporate and non-profit worlds. Her life's work aligns perfectly with GGU's overarching mission to give adult learners and working professionals the subject-matter expertise and applied skills to successfully meet real-world needs and challenges." In this connection, Ms. Ton-Quinlivan observes, "The future of work is filled with opportunities and trepidations. Golden Gate University continues to challenge itself to deliver students who are the talent needed by the workforce."

Self-described in her commencement address as a "changemaker, an executive, a spouse and parent, and most importantly, an immigrant," Ms. Ton-Quinlivan shared insights and lessons learned throughout her accomplished career, including these tips:

Tame your internal voice of judgment

Broaden and deepen your expertise

Collect mentors along the way

Treat feedback as a gift

Intersect the future: periodically look ahead even as you focus on today

She poignantly concluded her inspirational talk by pointing out, "We are all immigrants into the future. Just know that we will all figure it out."

In addition to her keynote address, Randall W. Merk, Chair, Golden Gate University Board of Trustees and Dr. Fike shared opening remarks, and Francis C. Custodio, Master of Science in Taxation, presented as Student Speaker.

