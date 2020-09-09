Golden Globe-winning Artist and Humanitarian Amy Poehler to Speak at bbcon 2020 Virtual, the Tech Conference for a Better World

"We couldn't imagine a more exciting or inspiring speaker to help kick off bbcon this year," said Catherine LaCour, Blackbaud's chief marketing officer. "Amy Poehler lives the values that help to build a better world by advocating for those who need a voice or encouragement, and she brings that work to life through humor—something we all could all use amid a challenging landscape."

Poehler charmed audiences with her unwavering sense of civic duty on Parks and Recreation, portrayed unforgettable recurring characters on Saturday Night Live, and today serves as executive producer and co-host on the hit crafting show Making It; co-creator, executive producer, and lead voice for the animated series Duncanville; and executive producer of Emmy Award-winning comedy-drama series Russian Doll and comedy series Three Busy Debras. Within and beyond her expansive creative roles, she underscores the values of individualism and kindness.

In addition to her Golden Globe win and two nominations, six consecutive Emmy nominations, and three Screen Actors Guild Awards nominations, Poehler also serves as an ambassador for the Worldwide Orphans Foundation and plays an active role in women's issues. She co-founded and produces the award-winning online community "Amy Poehler's Smart Girls," which features real girls changing the world by being themselves.

More than 18,000 people around the world have registered for bbcon 2020 Virtual. Poehler will speak during the opening session.

Blackbaud also announced today additional mainstage speakers:

Marc Brackett, Ph.D.

Marc Brackett is the author of Permission to Feel. Brackett is Founder and Director of the Yale Center for Emotional Intelligence and a Professor in the Child Study Center of Yale University. His decades of research focus on the role of emotions in learning, decision making, creativity, relationships, health, and performance.

Dara Torres

Dara Torres is the fastest swimmer in U.S. history. A mother, author, speaker and entrepreneur, Torres became the oldest swimmer to ever make the U.S. Olympic team at age 41.

Also, Kishshana Palmer, management and leadership expert, will join Alice L. Ferris, fundraising leadership expert and founder of GoalBusters, and digital wellness and leadership coach Meico Marquette Whitlock in a panel discussion on working in a changing world as part of the mainstage lineup.

This year, bbcon attendees can look forward to over 100 breakout sessions with content curated by organization type and role, presentations from industry thought leaders, the latest Blackbaud tech innovations and the knowledge and resources to advance their missions.

For information about bbcon 2020 Virtual and to register for the tech conference for a better world happening Oct. 6-8, visit bbconference.com.

