Golden Gloves Champion Andrew Scott Returns for Legends Boxing Executive Fight Night in Salt Lake City

SALT LAKE CITY, March 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- More often than not, when a new member joins the Legends Boxing tribe, they are everyday people coming in with little to no boxing experience. This is exactly what makes Legends' Annual Executive Fight Night so special. In addition to the executives that are selected every year for this event, there are a handful of Legends Boxing members that get to participate as a fighter! For the past 6 years, this event has grown exponentially and become more popular. As the main event at FitCon and with a stacked lineup of fighters, you won't want to miss this.

"Executive Fight Night is by far Legends Boxing's biggest event of the year. Each year we go bigger and better – we find new ways to deliver an exceptional and memorable experience to everyone in attendance," Legends Boxing CEO, Mary Bevins shares. "Being back at the Salt Palace this year opens up a lot of opportunities to ensure we continue to level up! Our goal is to provide such a unique experience for everyone that years later, they still remember it and talk about it."

This year, Legends is thrilled to welcome back the co-founder, Golden Gloves champion, and former National Head Coach Andrew Scott as a fighter in this year's Executive Fight Night. As the main event, his bout will be nothing short of spectacular to watch. Andrew has dedicated most of his life to boxing, and is the reason that Legends is able to offer real USA boxing techniques in all of their classes for members.

"It's been a really long time since I've been on the other side of the rope and in the gym as a fighter in training, but I am truly excited to be back training at Legends getting to experience it from the members point of view," Andrew shares. "It truly is a place you belong to, like a family. Thank you Legends Boxing and the Executive Fight Night for giving me the opportunity to be apart of this amazing show."

Before Legends came around, co-founder and brother Rob Scott owned and managed a large sports and fitness complex, with one area being a ring where professional boxers would train. Soon enough, people began to stick around and watch the boxers, asking Rob how they could have the same type of training. Rob decided to ask Andrew if he would be willing to put together a boxing program for everyday people – to which Andrew responded, "I don't know how to teach fake boxing." They decided then and there that they wouldn't need to make anything fake – and the concept for Legends Boxing was born.

This year will be the 6th Annual Executive Fight Night. It will take place on April 22nd, 2022 at the Salt Palace in Salt Lake City at 7pm. While the event is open to the public, tickets are required. This is a fun and exciting way to support the community and have a great time. Tickets are available now – click here to purchase.

