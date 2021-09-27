Golden Grail Technology Announces Exclusive License Agreement for Spider Energy Products

WESTON, Fla., Sept. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Golden Grail Technology — a beverage brand house specializing in technology driven brand development, announces its exclusive license agreement for Spider Energy Products. The agreement allows for sole manufacturing, marketing, and sales of the Spider Energy Products in the United States effective July 13, 2021.

With a stronghold in data marketing and technology, this agreement expands the company reach to the distribution and marketing of health conscious and functional beverage brands sector.

"Moving into the distribution and marketing of functional beverages is the ideal next step for our company," said Steven Hoffman, CEO of Golden Grail Technology. "With this strategic partnership with Spider Energy, we look forward to using our company's strength in data driven marketing to reignite this brand to be the choice beverage in the category."

Spider Energy Products was founded in 2009. The brand currently produces four varieties including: Original, Lighter Original, Mimic, and Sugar Free Mimic. For more information on Spider Energy, visit www.spiderenergydrink.com.

Golden Grail Technology is venturing into the technology of beverages. The market for nutraceutical beverages such as vitamin infused and CBD infused beverages as well as lower sugar energy drinks have been gaining market share. The Company is focused on utilizing its history in data marketing and technology to market and distribute health conscious and or functional beverage brands. For more information on Golden Grail Technology, visit www.goldengrailtech.com.

