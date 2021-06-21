Golden Key Group Cuts Ribbon on Shared Services Center in Landover, MD

"It is our passion at GKG to enable good government," said Gretchen McCracken, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of GKG.

"It is our passion at GKG to enable good government," said Gretchen McCracken, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of GKG. "By partnering to provide responsive, professional Human Resources (HR), it ensures Department of Commerce employees can focus on the mission-driven work they do every day to move our economy forward."

Federal HR is complex and requires a highly capable, experienced workforce to succeed. GKG selected Landover, MD because of its proximity to the New Carrollton transportation center and its accessibility to the Capital Beltway, Route 50, and Interstates 95 and 295. The location has drawn top talent from across the Washington, D.C. region.

"Landover is a great place to live and work. GKG choosing Landover to base its HR operations supporting the Department of Commerce is representative of our community's strength," said U.S. Representative Anthony G. Brown (MD-04), who attended and spoke at the ribbon-cutting. "The mission of the Department of Commerce is to create conditions for economic growth and opportunity – that effort starts right here, in Prince George's County, with the investment in this facility and dozens of new jobs."

Opening the Landover office is a significant milestone for the growing company. Headquartered in Reston, VA, GKG has a satellite office in Vine Grove, KY to support the Army ROTC program. GKG also has a satellite office in Bethesda, MD to support Workforce Planning, HR Operations and Human Capital Consulting for the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID).

"Cutting the ribbon today was truly groundbreaking," said McCracken. "With nearly two decades of experience delivering workforce optimization solutions, this new center allows us to significantly expand our support of high-quality shared services for federal human resource operations."

GKG's Landover facility has begun the work that will eventually service up to 46,000 employees across Commerce bureaus.

Since 2002, Golden Key Group has served more than 50 federal departments and agencies, providing customers the full range of "Hire-to-Retire" solutions and services. GKG believes that when a workforce is optimized with the right skills, structures, technologies, and cultures, it has a greater impact with lower risk.



