MIAMI, March 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Golden Knight announces the launch of its genuine stingray leather watch straps for smartwatch users who love to wear their devices everywhere. The silicone strap that comes standard on every smartwatch is great for many activities such as running, swimming and general exercise. But what if you want to upgrade your watch strap and wear it in a more formal setting such as to work, dinner or a night out on the town?

Golden Knight Launches its Luxury Stingray Watch Strap on Kickstarter

"We founded Golden Knight because quality strap options are limited and overpriced. We want to change that and offer high-quality luxury watch straps at a reasonable price," said Jorge Benitez, CEO at Golden Knight.

Every Golden Knight strap is handmade using the finest quality materials such as: genuine stingray leather, genuine cowhide leather backing, and a high-quality stainless-steel butterfly clasp. The stingray leather used in the manufacturing of this product is sustainably sourced from fishing villages that rely on stingray meat as their main source of protein. Each Golden Knight strap is individually inspected in the United States to guarantee a high-quality product. They are so confident in the quality of their products that all Golden Knight straps come with a limited lifetime warranty.

The 22mm watch straps are unisex and compatible with all spring bar watches including but not limited to the Apple watch (40, 42 and 44mm), Samsung Galaxy Watch, TAG Heurer, etc.

In order to retain creative independence, Golden Knight is launching its products on crowdfunding site Kickstarter. For a limited time, early supporters will be offered a 50% discount. For more information, visit the campaign page.

About Golden Knight

Golden Knight is a luxury goods manufacturer founded in Miami Florida. Their mission is to offer high-quality luxury products at a reasonable price. Find out more at www.goldenknight.net and our Instagram .

