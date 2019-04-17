Golden Meditech and HKBU Team Up to Conduct Cell Therapy Research

HONG KONG, April 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Golden Meditech Holdings Limited (SEHK stock code: 00801) ("Golden Meditech"), a leading integrated healthcare enterprise in China, announced that it has formed a collaboration with the Department of Biology of Hong Kong Baptist University ("HKBU") to conduct in-depth research in the area of cell therapy, particularly treating neurodegenerative diseases with stem cells.

Neurodegenerative diseases are mainly caused by the death or degeneration of nerve cells in the brain. According to statistics published in 2015, over 100 million people worldwide suffer from neurodegenerative diseases. It is expected that amid an ageing population, more than 20% of the global population (around 2 billion people) will be aged 60 or above by 2050. The number of patients suffering from neurodegenerative diseases will increase drastically and pose a threat to public health. At present, the drugs treating neurodegenerative diseases are not very effective and bring many harmful side effects. Therefore, cell therapy is regarded as the most promising cure for such diseases.

The Department of Biology of HKBU has been committed to conducting research on cell therapy for treating neurodegenerative diseases. A series of internationally influential research has been published and some of which has succeeded in commercialisation.

It is expected that the collaboration between Golden Meditech and HKBU in developing a new therapeutic approach for treating neurodegenerative diseases will certainly create research results and patents that can benefit patients not only in the Greater China Region but also the world.

About Golden Meditech Holdings Limited (SEHK stock code: 00 801)

Golden Meditech (www.goldenmeditech.com) is a leading integrated-healthcare enterprise in China. It is a first-mover in China, having established its dominant positions in several markets including the medical devices market and the hospital market in the healthcare industry, thanks to its strengths in innovation and market expertise and the ability to capture emerging market opportunities. Going forward, Golden Meditech will continue to pursue a leading position in China's healthcare industry both through organic growth and strategic expansion.

About Hong Kong Baptist University

Founded in 1956 and imbued with the unique vision of Whole Person Education, Hong Kong Baptist University has gone from strength to strength, enjoying dynamic growth in both physical size and academic stature. It has gained a reputation as one of Asia's finest institutions of higher learning. HKBU offers an extensive portfolio of undergraduate, postgraduate and PhD programmes, all meticulously tailored to address the requirements of a society that places a high value on versatility and multiple skills. HKBU prides itself on its dual focus on teaching and research and encourages service to society among its staff and students.

