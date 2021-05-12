Golden Nugget Online Gaming to Hold First Quarter 2021 Earnings Conference Call on May 17, 2021

HOUSTON, May 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Golden Nugget Online Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ: GNOG) (the "Company") today announced it will release its financial results for the first quarter 2021 after the market close on Monday, May 17, 2021. The Company will hold a conference call to discuss its results on the same day beginning at 3:30 p.m. CT.

To access the conference call, please dial (855) 908-6093 (U.S.) or (639) 716-2098 (International) and conference ID 3395274. The conference call will also be webcast live through the Company's Investor Relations website at https://www.gnoginc.com/.

About GNOG

Golden Nugget Online Gaming is a leading online gaming company that is considered a market leader by its peers and was first to bring Live Dealer and Live Casino Floor to the United States online gaming market. GNOG was the recipient of 15 eGaming Review North America Awards, including the coveted "Operator of the Year" award in 2017, 2018, 2019 and 2020.

