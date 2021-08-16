Golden Section Ventures Leads Series A Funding for KARE

HOUSTON, Aug. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Golden Section Ventures (GSV) announced today that they have led a $7.85 Million Series A investment for KARE to drive national expansion and to further fuel their already significant growth. KARE is the leading digital labor marketplace for senior care and post acute care facilities, providing access to clinical and hospitality staff through a digital solution to the 82% of caring communities that face chronic staffing challenges.

Do You Kare

"The KARE team are well known in senior care and the caring industry at large. They are experts in their field and know this problem well. Their care for the industry and knowledge in the space clearly shows in the company's rapid adoption. They are providing a needed solution to an extremely important industry for our society," says Dougal Cameron, General Partner at GSV.

"It feels good when you build something that the marketplace loves and helps alleviate a major crisis that so many of our operator customers are daling with," says Charles Turner, Founder and CEO. "We are eternally grateful that GSV has understood our vision from our very first day and has been such a committed partner to help fuel our growth," he added.

"We partner with founders who have built creative solutions that solve real customer pain points. Charles Turner, Bridget Kaselak and their team are great examples of this. They lived the customer problem then pioneered a set of solutions that help their clients address the chronic and widespread issue of labor shortages in the caring industry," says Adam Day, General Partner at GSV.

KARE is a clinical care labor platform connecting caring communities with clinical and hospitality talent (HEROES) on a shift by shift basis, with the opportunity to hire directly off their platform on a full time basis. The company revolutionizes the way that caring communities find, attract and retain talent while providing meaningful work and support to its HEROES. For more information, please visit www.doyoukare.com.

GSV is a Houston based investment fund specializing in early-stage B2B software companies at the inflection point of expansion. GSV partners with driven entrepreneurs to build great companies. The fund is excited to meet entrepreneurs who have a deep understanding of the end customer's problems and an existing product with demonstrated traction. For more information, please visit www.gstvc.com.

