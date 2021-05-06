Golden Star Announces Results of Annual General Meeting of Shareholders

TORONTO, May 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Golden Star Resources Ltd. (NYSE American: GSS) (TSX: GSC) (GSE: GSR) ("Golden Star" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that all resolutions at today's annual general meeting of Golden Star shareholders were duly passed.

Resolution #1 Votes For Votes Withheld Percentage of Votes For Percentage of Votes Withheld To elect the following persons as directors of the Company:







(a) Timothy C. Baker 74,651,061 462,801 99.38% 0.62% (b) Karen Akiwumi-Tanoh 74,596,754 517,108 99.31% 0.69% (c) Gilmour Clausen 74,649,672 464,190 99.38% 0.62% (d) Gerard De Hert 74,700,014 413,848 99.45% 0.55% (e) Anu Dhir 74,634,864 478,998 99.36% 0.64% (f) Ani A. Markova 74,597,386 516,476 99.31% 0.69% (g) Karim M. Nasr 74,626,895 486,967 99.35% 0.65% (h) Craig J. Nelsen 74,605,715 508,147 99.32% 0.68% (i) Mona H. Quartey 74,619,517 494,345 99.34% 0.66% (j) Andrew M. Wray 74,652,832 461,030 99.39% 0.61%

Resolution #2 Votes For Votes Withheld Percentage of Votes For Percentage of Votes Withheld To re-appoint PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as the auditor of the Company and to authorize the directors of the Company to fix the auditor's remuneration 84,666,557 690,264 99.19% 0.81%

Resolution #3 Votes For Votes Against Percentage of Votes For Percentage of Votes Against To pass, with or without variation, a non-binding advisory resolution on Golden Star's approach to executive compensation (1) 74,499,532 614,330 99.18% 0.82%

Note (1): as described in more detail in the management information circular of the Company dated March 19, 2021.

Company Profile:

Golden Star is an established gold mining company that owns and operates the Wassa underground mine in Ghana, West Africa. Listed on the NYSE American, the Toronto Stock Exchange and the Ghana Stock Exchange, Golden Star is focused on delivering strong margins and free cash flow from the Wassa mine. As the winner of the Prospectors & Developers Association of Canada 2018 Environmental and Social Responsibility Award, Golden Star remains committed to leaving a positive and sustainable legacy in its areas of operation.

