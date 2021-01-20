Golden Star Resources Reports on 2020 Preliminary Production Results and Guidance for 2021 Delivering on Increased 2020 Production Guidance at Wassa

TORONTO, Jan. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Golden Star Resources Ltd. (NYSE American: GSS) (TSX: GSC) (GSE: GSR) ("Golden Star" or the "Company") is pleased to announce its preliminary production performance for the fourth quarter of 2020 ("Q4 2020") and full year 2020 ("FY 2020"), and its guidance for 2021 ("FY 2021"). The Company anticipates releasing its audited 2020 financial results on February 24, 2021, after market close. All references herein to "$" are to United States dollars.

HIGHLIGHTS:

Q4 2020 production from continuing operations totalled 41 thousand ounces ("koz"). FY 2020 production from continuing operations totalled 168koz, representing a 7% increase on 2019 performance.

Delivered on the 165-170koz revised guidance range for Wassa, and successfully exceeded the original FY 2020 guidance for Wassa of 155-165koz.

Underground mined grades improved to 3.4 grams per tonne ("g/t") during Q4 2020, up 20% on the 2.8g/t realized in the third quarter of 2020 ("Q3 2020").

The mining rate decreased slightly to 4,175 tonnes per day ("tpd") during Q4 2020 (4,960tpd in Q3 2020), which was offset by the higher realized mined grades. The focus of the mining activities shifted to an acceleration of underground development following the return of the expatriate jumbo operators to site.

During FY 2020, mining rates averaged 4,469tpd and processing rates exceeded 5,500tpd with the additional processing of incremental low-grade stockpile material.

Golden Star ended FY 2020 with $61 million ("m") of cash. Net debt decreased by $5m during the quarter to total $45m .

ended FY 2020 with ("m") of cash. Net debt decreased by during the quarter to total . FY 2021 production guidance of 165-175koz builds on the progress achieved in 2020 and reflects the focus on investment in future production growth.

The all-in sustaining costs ("AISC") guidance of $1,000 -1,075 per ounce ("/oz") reflects an increase in sustaining capital associated with the planned step up in drilling and development. Overall capital expenditure is expected to total $45 - 50m .

-1,075 per ounce ("/oz") reflects an increase in sustaining capital associated with the planned step up in drilling and development. Overall capital expenditure is expected to total - . The FY 2021 exploration budget is being increased to $15m with a view to accelerating the systematic testing of the numerous in-mine, near mine and regional exploration targets.

with a view to accelerating the systematic testing of the numerous in-mine, near mine and regional exploration targets. Work on the preliminary economic assessment ("PEA") on the expansion of the Wassa mine into the southern extensions is nearing completion; the study is expected to be released in conjunction with the updated mineral reserve and resource estimate for Wassa around the time of the FY 2020 financial results.

Table 1: Preliminary Q4 2020 and FY 2020 Production Data

(koz) Quarterly Production Full Year Production

Q4

2020 Q3

2020 % change

QoQ Q4

2019 % change

YoY FY

2020 FY

2019 % change

YoY Production – Wassa 41 42 (2%) 41 - 168 156 7% Production – Consolidated1 41 48 (15%) 53 (23%) 190 204 (7%) Gold sales – Wassa 44 41 7% 42 4% 168 156 7% Gold Sales – Consolidated1 44 48 (8%) 53 (18%) 189 204 (7%)



Notes: 1. Includes Prestea operation for the nine months to the sale completion on September 30, 2020; now classified as a discontinued operation.

Andrew Wray, President and Chief Executive Officer of Golden Star, commented:

"In what was a transformational year for Golden Star, the operational performance of Wassa stood out with the delivery of our improved production guidance range despite the numerous challenges that have arisen as a result of the pandemic. The strong cash flow generation from the asset, combined with the sale of Bogoso-Prestea and the refinancing of the Macquarie loan facility, marked a significant improvement in our financial position. In turn, this enabled us to invest in key infrastructure necessary for the long-term growth of Wassa, including electrical upgrades, an upgraded pump station and the paste fill plant. The latter was delivered below budget and is expected to be operational during Q1 2021, following a slight delay due to the re-engineering of a component during the commissioning phase.

During FY 2021, we expect to see similar grades at Wassa as in 2020 with a small increase in mining rates and plan to continue to process low grade stockpiles throughout the year. On that basis, production guidance is set at 165-175koz with costs expected to remain in line with recent performance, meaning that the consolidated costs have decreased following the sale of Bogoso-Prestea.

With the ongoing production delivery at Wassa we intend to maintain our level of capital spend in 2021, with the focus turning to increasing development and drilling activities in order to support further volume increases which are anticipated in turn to provide production growth and enhanced cash flow generation. We will share more detail on this growth opportunity in the PEA which we expect to complete in parallel with our reserve and resource update during Q1 2021.

With our improved financial position, I am also pleased that we are able to increase our exploration budget to $15m; the plan is to test both the underground and surface targets that could add supplemental ore feed and the potential for stand-alone targets along the 90km mineralized trend to the south of Wassa."

FY 2020 RESULTS AND CONFERENCE CALL

Following the release of our FY 2020 financial statements on February 24, 2020, the Company will conduct a conference call and webcast on Thursday, February 25, 2020 at 10:00 am ET.

Toll Free (North America): +1 888 390 0546

Toronto Local and International: +1 416 764 8688

Toll Free (UK): 0800 652 2435

Conference ID: 34205106

Webcast: https://produceredition.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1421060&tp_key=082312cdc3

Following the conference call, a recording will be available on the Company's website at: www.gsr.com

WASSA PRELIMINARY ECONOMIC ASSESSMENT

A preliminary economic assessment ("PEA") on the opportunity to expand the Wassa operation to fully utilize the latent plant capacity is nearing completion. This is expected to be released in conjunction with the updated mineral reserve and resource estimate in Q1 2021, around the time of our FY 2020 financial results. This will provide a single, comprehensive, technical report that describes the reserve mine plan and the potential expansion into the southern extensions of the Wassa ore body.

2020 OPERATIONAL PERFORMANCE - WASSA MINE

Table 2: Wassa - Preliminary Q4 2020 and FY 2020 Operational Data



Q4

2020 Q3

2020 QoQ %

change Q4

2019 YoY %

change FY

2020 FY

2019 YoY %

change Tonnes mined (kt) 384 456 (16%) 376 2% 1,636 1,422 15% Underground mining rate (tpd) 4,175 4,960 (16%) 4,087 2% 4,469 3,895 15% Underground grade (g/t) 3.4 2.8 21% 3.8 (11%) 3.1 3.6 (12%) Tonnes milled (kt) 494 554 (11%) 389 27% 2,011 1,548 30% Head grade (g/t) 2.8 2.4 16% 3.5 (20%) 2.7 3.3 (17%) Recovery rate (%) 95% 95% - 95% - 95% 96% (1%) Production (koz) 41 42 (2%) 41 - 168 156 7%

Grade. The underground mine delivered grades of 3.4g/t in Q4 2020, 21% higher than achieved in Q3 2020 as the full complement of jumbo operators were able to return to site during the quarter and the resulting increase in the development rates enabled a normalization of the blend of higher and lower ore grade mining areas.

Mining rates. As mining transitioned into higher grade areas, mining rates were reduced to allow for a prioritization of development. As a result, the Wassa underground mining rate reduced to 4,175tpd during Q4 2020, from a record 4,960tpd in Q3 2020. During FY 2020, the mining rate averaged 4,469tpd. The flexibility of mining operations allowed for the adjustment of mining rates during FY 2020 which enabled the operation to deliver consistent quarterly production volumes, despite operational challenges caused by the COVID-19 pandemic as well as power supply fluctuations during the second half of 2020.

Recoveries. The performance of the processing plant remained stable with recoveries at 95% during Q4 2020. This was the case throughout FY 2020 despite the introduction of the processing of low-grade stockpiles and accompanying increase in the throughput rate to an average of 5,500tpd.

Production. Wassa produced 41koz of gold in Q4 2020, with 38koz produced by the underground operation and 3koz from the processing of low-grade stockpiles. Production totalled 168koz in FY 2020, comprising of 160koz from the underground operation and 7koz from low grade stockpiles.

EXPLORATION UPDATE

Exploration field activities were ramped up during Q4 2020 following the reduction that occurred earlier in the year as a consequence of the measures to preserve cash adopted by the Company in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Work during the period included further soil sampling on regional targets and surface drilling at Wassa testing up-dip and down-dip extensions of mineralization.

Wassa Drilling and Surface Exploration

During Q4 2020, two surface drill rigs tested the up and down-dip extensions of the known gold mineralization. One rig focused on testing a 500 meter up-dip gap in the drilling between shallow surface and deeper holes that intersected the high grade shoots we are planning on mining from the existing underground mine. The second rig tested the potential extensions of gold mineralization below the current reserve stopes where mineralization remains open. As of the end of FY 2020, there were three holes drilled to test the up-dip extension of the gold mineralization – these holes intersected extensions of the known gold mineralization up-dip as well as in the footwall. One hole was drilled to test the extensions of the mineralization below the planned stoping areas and was successful in extending the mineralization.

The drill testing of the extensions of the known mineralization will continue into FY 2021 and further success in this program will likely result in an infill drilling program being proposed.

Geological interpretations that were conducted in late 2019 and revised in FY 2020 generated another structural target to the east of the main Wassa deposit. The Wassa deposit is controlled by folding and the closures of these folds are known to host the higher-grade mineralization which is being exploited via underground mining. Re-interpretation of the airborne geophysical data has identified what appears to be another fold closure to the east of the Wassa mine. To follow up on this target, a soil sampling program was conducted over the fold closure and results have shown gold anomalism coincidental with the interpreted fold closure. The FY 2021 exploration programs and budgets include first pass air core drilling over this target.

HBB Regional programs

The Company's implementation of strict COVID 19 protocols and procedures enabled exploration field work to recommence during the latter part of Q3 2020, with five targets (referred to as the HBB targets) being prioritized and sampled. Results received from all five targets tested have confirmed the gold in soil anomalies and helped to better define these targets. During Q4 2020, the targets were visited by Golden Star geologists and initial mapping and prospecting was conducted over the gold in soil anomalies. The mapping and infill soil sampling has been used to budget and plan the follow-up ground geophysics and air core drilling that will be conducted in FY 2021.

2020 PERFORMANCE VS. GUIDANCE

Production

Wassa. The guidance for Wassa was increased from 155-165koz to 165-170koz during the year. Following consistent performance from the underground mine and the additional production generated by the processing of low-grade stockpiles, the operation was able to deliver on the increased guidance range.

The guidance for Wassa was increased from 155-165koz to 165-170koz during the year. Following consistent performance from the underground mine and the additional production generated by the processing of low-grade stockpiles, the operation was able to deliver on the increased guidance range. Consolidated. Group production, including discontinued operations, totaled 190koz, in line with the 187-192koz guidance range.

Cash operating costs

Wassa. FY 2020 cash operating cost performance is expected to fall in the upper half of the $620 -660/oz guidance range for Wassa, mainly due to the processing of low-grade stockpiles, higher gold transport costs following the use of private charters due to the disruption of commercial flights caused by the COVID-19 pandemic and higher processing volumes. The low-grade stockpile initiative successfully generated incremental production and cash while adding to the unit costs given the lower grade of the material processed.

FY 2020 cash operating cost performance is expected to fall in the upper half of the -660/oz guidance range for Wassa, mainly due to the processing of low-grade stockpiles, higher gold transport costs following the use of private charters due to the disruption of commercial flights caused by the COVID-19 pandemic and higher processing volumes. The low-grade stockpile initiative successfully generated incremental production and cash while adding to the unit costs given the lower grade of the material processed. Consolidated. The consolidated cash operating costs are expected to sit within the $810 -850/oz guidance range.

AISC

Wassa. Throughout FY 2020, the AISC performance tracked towards the upper end of the $930 -990/oz guidance range as a result of the impact of higher gold prices driving higher royalty payments to the Government of Ghana and the restatement of the AISC performance to fully allocate the general and administrative ("G&A") expense to Wassa following the sale of Bogoso-Prestea. Following an acceleration of sustaining capital in Q4 2020 (as discussed below), the FY 2020 AISC performance is expected to exceed the upper end of the guidance range by approximately 2%.

Throughout FY 2020, the AISC performance tracked towards the upper end of the -990/oz guidance range as a result of the impact of higher gold prices driving higher royalty payments to the Government of and the restatement of the AISC performance to fully allocate the general and administrative ("G&A") expense to Wassa following the sale of Bogoso-Prestea. Following an acceleration of sustaining capital in Q4 2020 (as discussed below), the FY 2020 AISC performance is expected to exceed the upper end of the guidance range by approximately 2%. Consolidated. The consolidated AISC performance (including discontinued operations) is expected to fall within the $1,100 -1,180/oz guidance range.

Capital expenditure

Wassa. The improved financial position of the business and the sustained increase in the gold price allowed the Company to increase its investment in capital during Q4 2020. As a result, Wassa is expected to exceed the revised capital guidance of $38 - 42m . The preliminary unaudited results show total capital expenditure of approximately $46m during FY 2020, in line with our initial guidance.

The improved financial position of the business and the sustained increase in the gold price allowed the Company to increase its investment in capital during Q4 2020. As a result, Wassa is expected to exceed the revised capital guidance of - . The preliminary unaudited results show total capital expenditure of approximately during FY 2020, in line with our initial guidance. Consolidated. As a result of the increase in capital investment at Wassa during Q4 2020, we expect to slightly exceed the consolidated capital guidance range of $47.5 - 51.5m .

BALANCE SHEET – FY 2020 CLOSING FINANCIAL POSITION

The Company ended FY 2020 with $61 million of cash and gross debt of $106 million, for net debt of $45 million. The cash position increased by $7m during FY 2020, notwithstanding the significant investment in infrastructure made during the year at Wassa and $31m of negative free cash flow at the Bogoso-Prestea mine and related transaction costs up until the completion of its sale on September 30, 2020.

Table 3: Preliminary Unaudited Net Debt Position

(US$m) Q4-20203 Q3-2020 Q4-2019 Cash 61 48 53 Debt1 106 98 107 Net debt 45 50 53



Notes: 1. The debt balances for Q4 2020 are preliminary and are subject to change resulting from adjustments to the amortization of arrangement fees or the present value of the debenture.

FY 2021 PRODUCTION AND COST GUIDANCE

Table 4: FY 2021 Production and Cost Guidance



2021 Guidance 2020 Guidance Gold Production (koz) – Wassa 165-175 165-170 Cash Operating cost1 ($/oz) – Wassa 660-700 620-660 AISC1 ($/oz) – Wassa 1,000-1,075 930-990



Notes: 1. See "Non-GAAP Financial Measures".

FY 2021 Production Guidance

Wassa is expected to produce between 165-175koz in FY 2021, in line with the FY 2020 production performance which benefitted from an increase in the underground mining rates and 7koz of production from the processing of low-grade stockpiles. The incremental contribution from stockpiles is expected to continue throughout 2021 with a little under 1,000tpd of stockpiled material at a grade of approximately 0.6g/t expected to be processed. This initiative remains subject to gold prices sustaining near current levels.

Mining rates. We expect the FY 2021 mining rates to exceed 4,500tpd, marginally ahead of the 4,469tpd achieved in FY 2020. It is anticipated that the planned investment in 2021 in drilling and development will help unlock further increases in the mining rates in the future.

Grades. Underground mined grades are expected to remain in line with the average grade achieved in FY 2020. The infill drilling program continued to progress during FY 2020 and, as a result, approximately 80% of the FY 2021 mine plan is expected to be comprised of ounces from the measured resource category. We are currently finalising our reserve and resource calculations for FY 2021 and the PEA. As part of this process, we will be reviewing the mine plan and future grade profile at Wassa. This work includes an update of the modifying factors in mine plans for recent stope performance and an optimized cut-off grade.

Cost Guidance

Cash operating costs. The $660-700/oz cash cost guidance for FY 2021 shows an increase over recent performance due to the planned commissioning of the paste fill plant in Q1 2021. This will add $5-7/t to the mining unit cost for each tonne of paste fill delivered, and the overall impact on mining unit costs in FY 2021 will be $3-4/t as the plant ramps up to full capacity.

AISC. The FY 2021 AISC guidance at Wassa is expected to be higher than the recent performance, due to the costs from the paste fill as well as the step up in sustaining capital associated with the planned investment in underground development and drilling. The continuation of the processing of low-grade stockpiles in FY 2021 will include the material from the Skyway stockpile during the second half of 2021 which is held in inventory and will result in a non-cash cost as the material is drawn down, adding $15/oz (non-cash) to the overall AISC. This is in addition to the incremental processing costs associated with the low-grade stockpile, as seen in FY 2020. The low-grade stockpiles processed during FY 2020 were not held with an inventory value and therefore had a more limited impact on the AISC.

Right-to-use asset. As a result of the IFRS 16 - Leases accounting standard, the completion of the construction of the GENSER power plant will result in the inclusion in the financial statements of a non-cash $33.5m right-to-use asset addition to PPE and the recognition of a corresponding lease liability during Q1 2021. An element of the cost of power supplied by the GENSER plant will be accounted for as depreciation of the capital asset and as a finance cost. Approximately $20/oz of the power cost will therefore not be allocated to cash operating costs or AISC.

FY 2021 CAPITAL EXPENDITURE AND EXPLORATION GUIDANCE

Table 5: FY 2021 Capital Expenditure and Exploration Guidance Summary

($m) 2021 Guidance - Wassa 2020 Guidance – Wassa3 Capital Expenditure





Sustaining Capital2 26-28 20-22

Expansion Capital2 19-22 18-20



Total Capital Expenditure 45-50 38-42





Exploration







Total Exploration spend 15 6



Notes: 1. See "Non-GAAP Financial Measures". 2. Expansion capital are those costs incurred at new operations and costs related to major projects at existing operations where these projects will materially increase production. All other costs relating to existing operations are considered sustaining capital. 3. The revised 2020 guidance was announced on October 28, 2020.

Capital Expenditure Guidance

Capital programs at Wassa are expected to total $45-50 million in FY 2021. This represents an increase on the c.$46m invested in Wassa in FY 2020, with a particular focus on major infrastructure projects. These projects have now been completed and it is our expectation that investment in FY 2021 will focus on drilling and development. In order to ensure a robust balance sheet through the repayment of the 7% convertible debentures maturing in August 2021, and to allow for a ramp up in drilling and development activities, 40% of the total spend is budgeted for the first half of 2021 and the remaining 60% during the second half of 2021.

Sustaining capital is expected to total $26-28m, of which $10m is allocated to capitalized development and $4-5m to the expansion of the tailings storage facilities.

Expansion capital is expected to total $19-22m, of which $7-8m is allocated to capitalized drilling, $7m to ventilation infrastructure and $5m to capitalized development.

Right-to-Use Asset

As a result of the IFRS 16 - Leases accounting standard, the completion of the construction of the GENSER power plant will result in the inclusion in the financial statements of a non-cash $33.5m right-to-use asset addition to PPE and the recognition of a corresponding lease liability during Q1 2021. The capital expenditure guidance detailed above excludes this non-cash accounting asset addition.

Exploration Budget and programs

A $15m exploration budget has been approved for FY 2021. Of this, $7m will be invested in and around the Wassa mine. This work will include the continued wide spaced drilling up and down dip of the current resources and reserves as well as drill testing of seven targets to the south and east of the main Wassa deposit. Approximately 28,000 meters of combined diamond and reverse circulation drilling has been planned. In addition, 9,000 meters of air core drilling has been planned to test the coincidental geophysical and geochemical anomaly over the eastern fold closure target.

A total of $6m has been allocated to further testing of the five HBB targets followed up in FY 2020 as well as five additional targets along the HBB corridor. Approximately 50,000 meters of air core drilling will be conducted over the soil geochemical anomalies defined last year and in past programs. Several of these targets will be further delineated with ground geophysics prior to drilling. Pending positive results from the air core drilling, approximately 15,000 meters of deeper reverse circulation with diamond core tails has been planned for initial follow up. Several of the historical open pits on Golden Star's Benso mining lease have never had any drilling beneath them and these deposits have higher grade cores that could potentially form underground targets. In light of this, a further 12,000 meters of reverse circulation and diamond core tails drilling has been budgeted to test below these pits on wide spacing.

The Abura project operates under an earn-in agreement between the Company and a Ghanaian concession owner. This project is located to the South West of the Huini-Butre and Benso concessions and has been drilled with shallow rotary air blast holes, which returned interesting results that require follow-up with deeper reverse circulation and diamond drilling. The FY 2021 budget provides for 5,000 meters of drilling with approximately $0.7m being allocated to this program.

These regional exploration programs have been designed to move the various prospects up the exploration pipeline, and to assess whether further work, in 2022 and beyond, is justified.

The remaining portion of the FY 2021 budget allocation is for exploration equipment and supplies.

