Golden State Dermatology Announces Two New San Francisco Bay Area Locations

PLEASANTON, Calif., Dec. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Golden State Dermatology (GSD) is pleased to announce Minh Dang, M.D., F.A.A.D. and her team have joined Golden State Dermatology.

Golden State Dermatology offers state-of-the-art dermatology, cosmetics, Mohs surgery for skin cancer, pathology, and plastic surgery. The group has rapidly grown over the last few years, adding eight new locations in 2019 and eight to date in 2020. This is the group's second location in Pleasanton and second location in Tracy.

Dr. Minh Dang is a board-certified, leading dermatologist in the Bay Area. Having been in private practice since 2001, she has cared for over 60,000 patients in her practices. She specializes in skin care, surgery, and reconstruction, specifically Mohs micrographic surgery. She also practices general and cosmetic dermatology. Dr. Dang's clinics are located at 6155 Stoneridge Dr., Ste. 150, Pleasanton, CA and 632 West 11th St., Ste 219, Tracy, CA.

Dr. Dang graduated with distinction from U.C. Berkeley with a degree in Molecular Biology. She completed medical training at the UC Irvine School of Medicine and finished at the Temple University School of Medicine, where she earned the competitive Medical Student Bene Award for excellence in academics, attitude, affability, and availability.

Dr. Dang served her dermatology residency at the Thomas Jefferson Medical College, where she awarded with the prestigious Henry W. Stelwagon Award for Original Research in Dermatology. Following her residency, she continued at Thomas Jefferson Medical College to pursue a rigorous Mohs Micrographic Surgery Fellowship.

"I am excited to have joined a group of my fellow, patient-focused, accomplished dermatologists across a range of subspecialties. As a part of Golden State Dermatology, our team will now be able to focus even more on patient care and spend less time on administration," shared Dr. Dang.

In addition to various convenient locations throughout the Bay Area and Central Valley, Golden State Dermatology also accepts many forms of insurance. To schedule an appointment at any location, patients can easily book through the Golden State Dermatology website: www.goldenstatedermatology.com, or by calling their closest clinic. Dr. Dang's clinics can be reached at 925.251.9012.

About Golden State Dermatology

In the midst of health care consolidation, Golden State Dermatology was founded to maintain a relatively independent model of practice. GSD is physician owned and led and is rapidly growing with 23 locations and ~60 providers in the San Francisco Bay Area and California's Central Valley. There are plans to continue growing in these markets and across the Western United States. GSD is led by a team of board-certified dermatologists with a mission to deliver the highest quality care and a great patient, provider, and staff experience. GSD's services include dermatology, cosmetics, Mohs surgery for skin cancer, pathology, and plastic surgery.

SOURCE Golden State Dermatology

Related Links

https://www.goldenstatedermatology.com/

