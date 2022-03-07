Golden State Dermatology Welcomes Camilla McCalmont, MD

ALBANY, Calif., March 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Golden State Dermatology (GSD) welcomes board-certified dermatologist, Camilla McCalmont, MD. Dr. McCalmont joins Kathy Fang, MD, in our Albany practice. Drs. McCalmont and Fang, two of the top dermatologists in the area, believe in GSD's mission to provide patients with the ultimate patient experience.

GSD grows by recruiting the best clinicians in the industry, equipping them with the best resources and technology, and empowering physicians to own and lead our company.

Dr. McCalmont grew up in Iowa and attended the University of Iowa College of Medicine. She completed her dermatology training at Wake Forest University Medical School in North Carolina. She has been practicing dermatology in the East Bay Area, CA, since 1992.

Dr. McCalmont has built a broad medical dermatology practice. Much of her practice centers on personally treating skin cancers or utilizing the surgical expertise of local Mohs surgeons such as those in Golden State Dermatology's network. Her peers have recognized her as one of the Best Doctors of the East Bay on multiple occasions. Her patients describe her as "wonderful, skilled, patient, and knowledgeable."

Dr. Camilla McCalmont looks forward to serving her patients at her new location, GSD Albany, located at 400 Evelyn Avenue #118, Albany, CA 94706, near El Cerrito Plaza.

"We are thrilled to welcome Dr. McCalmont and her team into the GSD family," said Matt Perdue, GSD's CEO. "Dr. McCalmont is a well-established dermatologist in the Bay Area with a following of patients who place their trust in her while appreciating her caring demeanor. Her values are aligned with ours as she prioritizes the doctor-patient relationship for the best possible health outcomes."

"Partnering with GSD will allow me the time and resources to continue bringing the best care and even more resources to my existing and new patients. With less time spent on the day-to-day administrative duties of an independent practice, I can focus on what I truly love—helping my patients with their skin health," shared Dr. McCalmont.

GSD offers 25 convenient locations throughout the Bay Area and Central Valley and accepts most forms of insurance. "We're proud to support our clinicians to provide the highest-quality, patient-centered care possible. We will continue to seek and add the most talented providers in California and beyond to our team," says Dr. Ed Becker, founder of Golden State Dermatology.

About Golden State Dermatology

In the midst of health care consolidation, Golden State Dermatology (GSD) was founded to maintain a relatively independent model of practice. GSD is physician-owned and led and is rapidly growing with over 60 providers in the San Francisco Bay Area and California's Central Valley. GSD is led by a team of board-certified dermatologists with a mission to deliver the highest quality care and a great patient, provider, and staff experience. GSD's services include dermatology, cosmetics, Mohs surgery for skin cancer, pathology, and plastic surgery in state-of-the-art medical facilities.

GSD is actively looking to partner with leading dermatology clinics and dermatologists to further its vision to become the leading network of comprehensive dermatology services in the Western US. For more information about our partnership opportunities, please contact Daniel Koob, Chief Development Officer, at [email protected] or visit goldenstatedermatology.com/partnership-opportunities.

