Golden State Enters New Mexico Welcoming Denise Herrell

SOUTH COAST METRO, Calif., July 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Golden State, an investment advisor registered with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, is pleased to announce its expansion into New Mexico with the addition of Denise Herrell. After leaving Level Four Advisory Services, Ms. Herrell chose Golden State as her RIA for the flexible and efficient business strategies offered. Golden State allows their advisors to operate their businesses under the DBA of their choice, so location can be outside the California border without issue. Golden State's alignment with LPL Financial simplified Ms. Herrell's conversion to Golden State and allowed her to maintain the current business model she had in play and continue to provide her clients with the service they have come to value from her. Located in Ruidoso, and having learned early the value of a dollar, saving and that hard work, honesty and integrity do payoff, she focuses on retirement and estate planning with quality investments, planning and valuable time in the market.

"As we continue to grow our national footprint, we are excited about the addition of Denise Herrell our first firm in New Mexico. Denise comes to us with a diverse career history that transformed her into the financial advisor she is today and adds a wealth of experience to the Golden State team," says Daniel R. Catone, Founder and CEO of Golden State.

About Golden State

The Golden State family of companies ("firm"), comprised of Golden State Wealth Management, Golden State Equity Partners and Golden State Asset Management, are investment advisers registered with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission The firm is located in 11 states supporting clients in 45 states. The initial company was founded in 2013 by a group of executives who collectively contribute over 50 years of industry experience and has partnered with advisors serving over $1.3 billion in advisory assets¹. Golden State's infrastructure provides an extensive support network through with the option for advisors to operate under their own DBA. The firm offers compliance oversight, dedicated transition support, a Turnkey Asset Management Program, mergers and acquisition support, a digital advice platform, and marketing and technology resources. The Golden State family of companies maintain business alignments with LPL Financial, the nation's largest independent broker/dealer², Raymond James, TD Ameritrade Institutional and Charles Schwab, some of the nation's largest independent custodians, who provide comprehensive tools and research necessary in today's complex markets.

Recognized as one of Orange County's largest RIAs³, Golden State's flagship office is located in South Coast Metro, California. With a goal to continue expanding offices across the country, Golden State is committed to creating an atmosphere that benefits both advisors and their investors. For more information about Golden State, visit www.teamgoldenstate.com.

¹As of April 2021.

²As reported in Financial Planning magazine, June 1996-2021, based on total revenue.

³As reported in Orange County Business Journal, June 1, 2021, based on assets under management.

Media Contact:

Matt Catone

714-900-1194

[email protected]

SOURCE Golden State Wealth Management

Related Links

http://www.teamgoldenstate.com/

