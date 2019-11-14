Golden State Foods Promotes Two Executive Leaders

Effective immediately, Brian Dick now oversees all global operations for the company, including food manufacturing and logistics groups. He provides strategic leadership and direction for all worldwide activities to ensure the attainment of all quality, cost, timeliness, safety and customer satisfaction objectives and company financial and growth goals.

"I'm confident that Brian and his expanded team will continue to bring strong leadership and proven relationship management to our global food processing and distribution partnerships, along with strategic, innovation solutions to take us to the next level in customer satisfaction and company growth," said Mark Wetterau, chairman and chief executive officer, Golden State Foods.

A GSF leader for 20 years, Brian previously led strategy and oversight of all global liquid products, dairy, protein and produce operations worldwide as senior corporate vice president and president of global manufacturing. He joined GSF in 1999 as business development manager for GSF Egypt and helped diversify the company's liquid products and protein businesses domestically and overseas. Based in the United States since 2002, he served in multiple business development roles and led the U.S. sales force beginning in 2006 as group vice president of sales and marketing.

Under Brian's leadership as group vice president and general manager – liquid products in Conyers, Georgia in 2010, the growing liquid products plant achieved excellent quality and audit scores, improved efficiencies, and earned various customer Supplier of the Year awards, as well as GSF's 2011 Chairman's Challenge Award. With his 2013 promotion to corporate vice president and president – liquid products, North America, Brian continued to expand GSF's national footprint in liquid products.

In 2017, Brian's leadership expanded internationally in his role as corporate senior vice president and president, global liquid products and GSF Fresh! Produce. He developed solid structure in GSF's food manufacturing groups to support growth in customer bases profitably. Originally from Belfast, Northern Ireland, Brian earned a bachelor's degree in Business Administration and Modern Languages from Queens University in Belfast, Ireland.

As president, international business group, Campbell Cooper now oversees operations in Asia, Australia, New Zealand and the Middle East, as he transitions from his former role as group vice president, GSF Fresh! After joining GSF in 2018, he played a key role in the company's introduction into the Taiwanese market through a joint venture partnership. Campbell also spearheaded GSF's expansion in China and Australia, continuing to work closely with GSF customers to ensure that GSF meets their needs across the global supply chain.

"Campbell has been an excellent fit for GSF since he joined the company a year and a half ago," said Brian Dick. "He focuses on building teams, brings strategic thinking to his leadership approach and demonstrates strong personal values, which align very well with our company's Creed and Values."

Prior to GSF, Campbell served as general manager, functional foods for Royal Cosun, where he developed a five-year global strategy, research and development platform and investment plan to encompass markets in Europe, the United States and Asia. Previously, Campbell successfully held tenures at global food brands like Fronterra, Nestlé Purina Europe and Zespri International. Originally from Havelock North, New Zealand, Campbell earned his bachelor's degree in Horticultural Science from Lincoln University in New Zealand.

