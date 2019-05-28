Golden State Warriors, Kaiser Permanente Announce Multi-Year Partnership To Advance Community Health

In addition, Kaiser Permanente, the country's largest integrated non-profit health care system and a trusted authority in sports medicine, was also named official team physician of the Warriors.

Thrive City – The Official Surrounding District of Chase Center

Thrive City will be a community gathering space, providing a slate of year-round health and wellness programming, including Get Fit clinics, yoga sessions, farmer's markets, ice skating and much more. Thrive City will also be highlighted by public art, including a signature piece by international artist Olafur Eliasson located at the East Entrance of Chase Center. Thrive City, the 11-acre mixed-use, privately-financed complex in San Francisco's Mission Bay neighborhood, will be anchored by Chase Center, the Warriors' state-of-the-art sports and entertainment venue.

"The first year of Chase Center will be an incredible year of discovery for the community as we'll continuously roll out new programming, retail, restaurants and entertainment at Thrive City," said Rick Welts, Warriors President and Chief Operating Officer. "We could not have chosen a better partner to activate the surrounding district at Chase Center as Kaiser Permanente's focus and commitment to the community runs parallel with our vision for the project and this entire district. We know this will become a gathering place for everyone and are excited to see it come to life over the first year of operation."

Thrive City will tip off later this summer with a Get Fit clinic and will continue with ongoing programming throughout the year. Thrive City will now be home to the retail stores and restaurants planned for the surrounding district and will be unveiled over the course of the first year of opening.

"The Golden State Warriors are one of the most impactful brands in professional sports, and we are thrilled to join with them to improve the health of the Bay Area communities we serve through Thrive City, which will serve as a flagship presence and destination for total health," said Bernard J. Tyson, Chairman and CEO of Kaiser Permanente. "Additionally, broadening our partnership with the Warriors to become the official team physicians demonstrates our excellence in sports medicine. Our leading team of sports medicine specialists will bring expert care to support the ongoing good health of the team."

Kaiser Permanente will also supplement Thrive City programming with health and wellness opportunities for the community including blood pressure screenings, flu clinics and more.

Kaiser Permanente Named Warriors' Official Team Physician

Kaiser Permanente has served as sports medicine partner for high-profile events such as Super Bowl 50 and the Special Olympics, and its teams of sports medicine doctors have provided expert care to professional basketball and hockey players. They are also a constant community partner at local school and community sporting events. With its integrated care model, Kaiser Permanente enables smoother collaboration between physicians and care teams. This care delivery design leads to quicker diagnoses, more efficient treatment and faster recoveries, not just for professional athletes but for anyone who enjoys physical activity.

"Our sports medicine care emphasizes training and injury prevention, early intervention, and injury correction to return athletes to peak functionality as quickly as possible," said Richard Isaacs, MD, CEO and Executive Director, The Permanente Medical Group. "And the new Mission Bay Sports Medicine Center enhances our comprehensive delivery of sports-related specialty care services throughout the Bay Area."

Kaiser Permanente Mission Bay Sports Medicine Center

As part of its mission to bring world-class sports medicine care to recreational and everyday athletes in the Bay Area, Kaiser Permanente is opening its second Northern California Sports Medicine Center just blocks from Thrive City. The Kaiser Permanente Mission Bay Sports Medicine Center, a 16,000-square-foot facility where injuries related to sports or recreational activities will be diagnosed and treated by Kaiser Permanente physicians, is scheduled to open in late July or early August. Kaiser Permanente also operates a state-of-the-art Sports Medicine Center in Sacramento, which opened in 2016, and a sports medicine facility in Elk Grove.

"We are proud to bring our expert comprehensive sports medicine care not just to the Warriors, but also to our community," said Janet Liang, President, Kaiser Permanente Northern California. "Our members will receive the same great sports medicine care as one of the best sports teams."

At the Kaiser Permanente Mission Bay Sports Medicine Center, highly trained clinicians will offer members comprehensive sports medicine care, physical therapy, and concussion care in a facility that will include the latest in diagnostic, evaluation, and rehabilitation equipment. The Warriors team will also receive care at the Sports Medicine Center.

Earlier this year, the Warriors and Kaiser Permanente also announced Generation Thrive, an innovative initiative that aims to lift up at-risk youth in the community. Generation Thrive, which will be headquartered out of the Warriors current practice facility in Oakland, will focus efforts in three key areas: educational equity, college and career readiness, and health and wellness. Generation Thrive will also have a satellite office located at Thrive City.

About Chase Center

Chase Center is an 18,064-seat sports and entertainment arena, set to open in the Fall of 2019, which will anchor an 11-acre mixed-use, privately-financed complex in San Francisco's Mission Bay neighborhood. Easily accessible by foot, bicycle or mass transit, Chase Center will play host to Warriors basketball, concerts, cultural events, family shows, and more, totaling nearly 200 events a year. The sports and entertainment district will include two office buildings and dozens of unique retail locations, along with 3.2 acres of publicly accessible plazas and open space.

About Kaiser Permanente

Kaiser Permanente is committed to helping shape the future of health care. We are recognized as one of America's leading health care providers and not-for-profit health plans. Founded in 1945, Kaiser Permanente has a mission to provide high-quality, affordable health care services and to improve the health of our members and the communities we serve. We currently serve 12.3 million members in eight states and the District of Columbia. Care for members and patients is focused on their total health and guided by their personal Permanente Medical Group physicians, specialists and team of caregivers. Our expert and caring medical teams are empowered and supported by industry-leading technology advances and tools for health promotion, disease prevention, state-of-the-art care delivery and world-class chronic disease management. Kaiser Permanente is dedicated to care innovations, clinical research, health education and the support of community health. https://about.kaiserpermanente.org/

CONTACT:

Jessie Mangaliman, Kaiser Permanente, (510) 301-5414

Lisa Goodwin, Warriors, (510) 986-2253

SOURCE Kaiser Permanente

Related Links

http://www.kaiserpermanente.org

