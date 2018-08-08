Golden West Food Group and Snake River Farms partner up and double down on American Wagyu Beef

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 8, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Golden West Food Group (GWFG), Vernon, Calif., has partnered with Snake River Farms (SRF) Boise, ID to produce value added consumer packaged goods and distribute its superior quality American Wagyu beef to premium retailers across the USA.

World-renowned for its superior quality, Snake River Farms starts with cattle bred exclusively from Tajima genetics, the most famous of all Wagyu bloodlines in Japan. SRF feeds its cattle the finest potatoes, soft white wheat, corn and alfalfa hay sourced from local Idaho farmers, and carefully feeds the cattle along the high plain of the Snake River almost a year longer than standard commodity beef.

"We are very excited to partner with Snake River Farms," says Zack Levenson, Chief Operating Officer of Golden West. "Their beef is perfectly balanced between excellent beef flavor and the very tender, buttery taste of Japanese Wagyu. It's the perfect blend of East meets West. Typically reserved for the world's finest restaurants, Snake River Farms Wagyu is now available to the country's finest premium retailers through this unique partnership," adds Levenson.

Snake River Farms cattle typically grade equivalent to U.S.D.A. Prime or higher on the marbling scale. But because the Japanese grading system includes marbling scores higher than U.S.D.A. Prime, SRF uses a combination of the Japanese and U.S. systems to further differentiate the quality level of its beef from other beef available in the U.S. market. "This is literally a different animal when it comes to beef" says Levenson, "from the unique breed, feed, and the way the cattle are raised, Snake River Farms products are second to none."

"We are extremely pleased to have Golden West help us reach America's most premium retailers. They are equally passionate about delivering quality and we feel like the partnership is a great match," added Jay Theiler, Executive Director of Marketing for the beef company.

About GOLDEN WEST FOOD GROUP



GWFG is a premium manufacturer of food products including Jack Daniel's BBQ meats. GWFG offers thousands of foodservice & retail products nationwide. Its products can be found at all major retailers, club stores, restaurant chains, foodservice distributors, casinos, military commissaries, resorts and theme parks. www.gwfg.com

About SNAKE RIVER FARMS



Snake River Farms is passionate about delivering the finest eating experiences. The company raises American Wagyu beef and American Kurobuta (100% Berkshire). The family-owned business began more than two decades ago with a small herd of Wagyu cattle from the Kobe region of Japan and today encompasses a proprietary herd that is regarded as one of the finest groups of Wagyucross cattle in the U.S. www.snakeriverfarmsbeef.com.

