Golden West Food Group Unveils New Line Of Butcher-Crafted Premium Burgers

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Golden West Food Group unveils Meat District – a new line of butcher-crafted premium meats, featuring premium burgers made with gourmet blends of Angus, Brisket, Short Rib, Tri Tip and Chuck. Meat District is sold at supermarkets nationwide including Kroger Divisions, Albertson's, Ralph's, Pavilions, Vons, Stater Brothers, Winn Dixie, Food Lion, Hy-Vee and so many more.

"We're excited to introduce Meat District butcher-crafted, premium burgers to the grocery consumer," said Meat District's Chief Operating Officer Zack Levenson. "Instead of ho-hum hamburgers packaged in generic white Styrofoam, we're breaking out of the mold by bringing an exciting family of highly branded, exceptional blends to the meat case. We believe Meat District is what today's burger-crazed consumer wants in a hamburger patty: a variety of gourmet blends of Angus, Brisket, Short Rib, Tri Tip and Chuck, all crafted with the highest quality cuts and ready to cook and savor."

With 11 mouth-watering varieties including The O.G., Steak House, The Pitmaster and All American, Meat District butcher-crafted burgers offer the perfect burger for every kind of burger lover.

In addition to its line of gourmet burgers, Meat District is also introducing a line of gourmet party wings, including the Sweet & Sassy party wings made with hormone-free and antibiotic-free chicken and perfectly marinated with our culinary inspired and Executive Chef created recipes.

"Just like consumers distinguish between different varietals of wine or coffees from different regions of the world, we believe our burgers will offer more variety to the category. Grocery shoppers will realize they have a lot more choices when it comes to burgers and will enjoy discovering all the different and flavorful ways they can indulge in one of their favorite foods – the great American burger!"

To learn more about Meat District, visit EatMeatDistrict.com or visit their Instagram page @EatMeatDistrict.

About Golden West Food Group

Golden West Food Group (GWFG) is a premium manufacturer of food products and is noted for its nationally distributed line of Jack Daniel's Ready to Eat meats. GWFG offers thousands of foodservice & retail products nationwide to a variety of customers in Foodservice, Military, Private Label, Retail & Licensed Retail channels. Golden West Food Group products can be found at all major retailers, club stores, restaurant chains, foodservice distributors, casinos, military commissaries, resorts and theme parks and are distributed nationally on a weekly basis.

