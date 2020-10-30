Goldfish Swim School Adopts COVID-19 Training to Protect Pennsylvania Kids and Families

ALLEGHENY COUNTY, Pa., Oct. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Schools are online and gatherings are limited for the foreseeable future, but families can enjoy a slice of normalcy with the return of swimming lessons. The Goldfish franchises in Peters Township and Wexford, Pennsylvania have been certified by COVID SMART™, a first-in-the-nation employee safety training program backed by the Association for Professionals in Infection Control and Epidemiology (APIC).

Goldfish Swim School provides year-round indoor lessons to children from four months to 12 years old in a safe, family-friendly setting, and prides itself on a maximum student-to-teacher ratio of 4:1.

"We take health and safety very seriously," said Goldfish Franchise Owner Scott Payne. "Our schools closed at the start of the pandemic, and we took strong measures prior to re-opening for the safety of our staff and members: smaller class sizes, social distancing, cleaning touch points consistently throughout the day, sanitizing between lessons with electrostatic sprayers, and using Halosil, a medical-grade hydrogen peroxide mist, each night. Giving staff the latest scientific knowledge through COVID SMART™ was the logical next step."

COVID SMART™ is a virtual training imparting best practices to reduce the likelihood of exposure to COVID-19 and other diseases by testing knowledge and creating systems to reduce the possibility of transmission.

"Since the re-opening, my husband and I have felt nothing short of confident in having Sophia return to her weekly swim lessons," says Wexford resident Natalia Cruz. "We've been continually impressed by the nature of care and concern for swimmers, and never hesitate to recommend the facility to others who are looking for a safe, secure activity during these unpredictable times."

Direct Education Worldwide Inc. (DEW) developed COVID SMART™ in partnership with APIC, the leading professional association for epidemiologists and infection preventionists. In addition to their partnership with the Goldfish Swim School, COVID SMART™ is piloting a program among food workers in California and New Jersey school districts.

"All efforts to social distance and move traffic through the building show that Goldfish cares about clients' health," says Heather Dowey of Peters Township. "Not many businesses did in this pandemic. My family and I thank you!"

