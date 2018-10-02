Goldfish Swim School Becomes An Official Sponsor Of The USA Swimming Foundation

DETROIT, Oct. 2, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Goldfish Swim School Franchising, LLC has signed on as an official sponsor of the USA Swimming Foundation, the philanthropic arm of USA Swimming. The company will support the Foundation's Make a Splash initiative, a national child-focused water safety campaign that aims to provide the opportunity for every child in America to learn to swim, by becoming an official learn-to-swim provider and water safety advocate across the country. In addition to providing swimming lessons and educating children and their families on the importance of learning how to swim, Goldfish Swim School Franchising has set a fundraising goal to raise $1,000,000 by 2024 in an effort to help fund free or reduced-cost swim lessons in communities across the country.

"Since launching Goldfish Swim School more than a decade ago, we've worked hard to not only teach kids how to swim, but also promote the importance of water safety to children and their families," said Jenny McCuiston, Co-Founder of Goldfish Swim School. "We're honored to join forces with the USA Swimming Foundation and are confident that through our partnership, we can continue to raise awareness about water safety across the United States and provide kids with the opportunity to build their confidence in the pool while also having fun."

Goldfish Swim School shared news of the partnership with its 74 franchise locations at the brand's annual conference this week in Detroit, Michigan, alongside Olympic gold medalists and Foundation ambassadors Ryan Murphy and Jason Lezak. Goldfish Swim School Co-Founder Jenny McCuiston also presented the USA Swimming Foundation with a check for $20,000 to jump-start the company's donation efforts.

"It is our pleasure to welcome Goldfish Swim School to our growing roster of sponsors, as we continue to raise funds to support programs that save lives and build champions," said Debbie Hesse, Executive Director of the USA Swimming Foundation. "We're grateful for their partnership and commitment to support the Foundation and our Make a Splash initiative. We look forward to working together to provide the life-saving gift of swim lessons and improve swimming ability among America's youth."

Since the inception of its Make a Splash initiative in 2007, the USA Swimming Foundation has distributed $5.7 million in grant funding to directly provide free or reduced-cost swim lessons to over 170,000 children across the country. In 2018 alone, the Foundation surpassed $700,000, its highest yearly total, in grant funding to its Local Partner network, touching over 27,000 children nationwide. For more information on the USA Swimming Foundation and the Make a Splash initiative, please visit www.usaswimmingfoundation.org/makeasplash.

Goldfish Swim School is proud to provide state-of-the-art aquatic facilities that are dedicated to indoor swim classes and programs for children, ages 4 months to 12 years. From Jump Start Clinics to competitive swimming, Goldfish is committed to helping children develop important life skills so they can make waves in the water and in life. To learn more about Goldfish Swim School or for more information on franchising with Goldfish, visit www.goldfishswimschool.com, www.goldfishfranchise.com or call (800) 856-5120.

About Goldfish Swim School

Founded by husband and wife team Chris and Jenny McCuiston, Goldfish Swim School provides swim lessons and water safety instruction to infants and children ages four months to 12 years. Classes are offered by specially trained instructors in a safe, child-friendly and fun environment. Goldfish currently teaches more than 100,000 students per week to swim and be safer in and around the water. Headquartered in Troy, Michigan, Goldfish Swim School was established in Birmingham, Michigan, in 2006 and opened its first franchise location in 2009. Goldfish is currently in the process of expanding franchise opportunities throughout North America, with more than 100 schools open or in development in 26 states and Canada.

About the USA Swimming Foundation

The USA Swimming Foundation serves as the philanthropic arm of USA Swimming. Established in 2004, the Foundation works to strengthen the sport by saving lives and building champions— in the pool and in life. Whether we're equipping our children with the life-saving skill of learn-to-swim through our Make a Splash initiative or providing financial support to our heroes on the U.S. National Team, the USA Swimming Foundation aims to provide the wonderful experience of swimming to kids at all levels across the country. To learn more, visit www.usaswimmingfoundation.org.

About the USA Swimming Foundation's Make a Splash initiative

The USA Swimming Foundation's Make a Splash initiative is a national child-focused water safety campaign, which aims to provide the opportunity for every child in America to learn to swim. Through Make a Splash, the USA Swimming Foundation partners with learn-to-swim providers and water safety advocates across the country to provide swimming lessons and educate children and their families on the importance of learning how to swim. The USA Swimming Foundation has invested millions of dollars to provide grants to qualified Local Partner learn-to-swim programs, to spread national awareness, and to bring together strategic partners to end drowning. To date, 6.3 million children have received the lifesaving gift of swim lessons through the USA Swimming Foundation Make a Splash Local Partner network, comprised of more than 850 qualified lesson providers across the nation. To learn more, visit www.usaswimmingfoundation.org/makeasplash.

