Goldfish Swim School Float It Forward Fundraiser Raises $163,773 Towards USA Swimming Foundation

TROY, Mich., June 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Goldfish Swim School Franchising, LLC, the leading premier learn-to-swim franchise concept, has successfully wrapped up its inaugural 'Float It Forward' fundraising campaign, bringing in $163,773 to benefit the USA Swimming Foundation and its Make a Splash initiative. The program supports swim lesson providers with grant funding, resources and materials to allow for the opportunity for every child across the country to learn to swim.

Drowning is the number one cause of unintentional injury-related death among children ages 1 to 4, taking the lives of three children in the United States every day. Every dollar put towards the 'Float It Forward' fundraiser aids in Goldfish Swim School's mission to change this staggering statistic. USA Swimming Foundation uses every dollar to create greater awareness about the importance of learning to swim, helping children build their knowledge, skills, and confidence while having fun and being safer in and around the water.

The campaign ran throughout the month of May (National Water Safety Month) to aid in Goldfish Swim School's commitment to raise $1 million for the USA Swimming Foundation by 2024. Goldfish Swim School franchise owners executed several fundraising initiatives in their local communities – such as hosting donation-based family swims, raffles, competitions, donation drives and more.

"Our franchisees, team members, and customers were ecstatic to have the opportunity to be involved with such a meaningful foundation," said Chris McCuiston, CEO & Co-Founder of Goldfish Swim School. "It was amazing to watch communities come together to provide support and bring awareness to this campaign. We thank our entire network and congratulate our top performers on truly making a difference to help provide children across the country the opportunity to learn to swim."

Goldfish Swim School Top Fundraisers:

Goldfish Swim School – Birmingham , MI: $24,751

, MI: Goldfish Swim School – Farmington Hills, MI : $24,191

: Goldfish Swim School – Falls Church, VA : $6,087

: Goldfish Swim School – Reston, VA : $4,914

Last year, the USA Swimming Foundation provided more than $700,000 in grants to its Make a Splash Local Partner swim lesson provider network for free and reduced-cost swim lessons for children who might not have had the opportunity to learn how to swim. The 'Float It Forward' campaign has ramped up fundraising efforts to support the great work that continues to be achieved by the Foundation.

"I could not be more impressed and proud of the work and dedication by the Goldfish Swim School network," Executive Director of USA Swimming Foundation Debbie Hesse said. "Drowning is an epidemic in our country, and the funds raised will truly help save lives through swim lessons and increasing awareness and importance of every child learning to swim."

In 2018, Goldfish Swim School shared news of its partnership with the USA Swimming Foundation at its annual franchise convention alongside three-time Olympic gold medalist and world-record holder Ryan Murphy, who recently became an official Goldfish Swim School Brand Ambassador. The company is fully committed to spreading awareness on the importance of water safety with the support of Murphy, the recent launch of Goldfish RX - a program that provides resources to local pediatricians to support the updated American Academy of Pediatrics guidelines on drowning prevention, and providing free W.A.T.E.R Safety presentations to communities nationwide.

Goldfish Swim School provides swim lessons and water safety instruction to infants and children ages four months to 12 years, teaching more than 130,000 children how to be safer in and around the water. Each school offers swim lessons and programs using a proprietary philosophy, The Science of SwimPlay®, to build life skills both in and out of the water using play-based learning in a fun and safe environment. The franchise network spans more than 89 locations across North America, and each school's number one focus and main priority is always the same – educating children on water safety while teaching them how to swim and respect the water.

For more information on Goldfish Swim School, please visit https://www.goldfishswimschool.com/.

About Goldfish Swim School

Founded by husband and wife team Chris and Jenny McCuiston, Goldfish Swim School provides swim lessons and water safety instruction to infants and children ages four months to 12 years. Classes are offered by specially trained instructors in a safe, child-friendly and fun environment using their research-based philosophy called The Science of SwimPlay®. Goldfish currently teaches more than 130,000 students per week to swim and be safer in and around the water. Headquartered in Troy, Michigan, Goldfish Swim School was established in Birmingham, Michigan in 2006, and opened its first franchise location in 2009. They are currently in the process of expanding franchise opportunities throughout North America, with 89 schools open, and an additional 100+ in development in more than 26 states and Canada.

