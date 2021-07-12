Goldfish Swim School Launches 'Dream Big, Little Fish' Campaign Encouraging Kids to Achieve Their Dreams

Now through August 31, 2021, families are encouraged to download a Dream Big, Little Fish Coloring Sheet & 'Dream Cloud ' where kids can color, decorate and share their dreams via social media using #DreamBigLittleFish and tagging Goldfish Swim School for chances to win fun prizes. Additional Dream Big tools include words of affirmation, at-home 'vision' boards, goal setting tools and more.

Prizes will include special guest cameo videos of encouragement, Goldfish swag packs and custom gifts to help kids actualize their dreams. The grand prize winner will receive six months of free swim lessons, a cameo video from brand ambassador and World Champion Swimmer Ryan Murphy who is in Tokyo this summer, swag items and signed memorabilia, in addition to a $500 custom gift to celebrate the child's BIG dream.

"We believe in making a BIG deal about ALL of life's accomplishments, so kids keep feeling confident, motivated and inspired," said Chris McCuiston, CEO and co-founder of Goldfish Swim School. "We're so excited to launch this campaign and see the creativity and imagination of kids around the world. After all, they're our next generation of scientists, educators, champion athletes and changemakers. This is just one small way we can help parents keep raising dreamers, believers and achievers. So, to children everywhere, we say: Dream Big, Little Fish."

Throughout the campaign, Goldfish Swim School will be announcing 'Weekly Wednesday Winners' on social media along with the grand prize winner on September 8, 2021. Each winning family will be contacted directly via social media to coordinate prize details and set kids on the path to achieving their dreams.

"Goals. Milestones. Aspirations. Dreams. Whatever you call them, children are swimming in a pool of wonder and possibility," said Dr. Molly O'Shea of Birmingham Pediatrics + Wellness Center and official pediatrician of Goldfish Swim School. "Parents play a big role in helping children to believe and achieve their dreams by giving them the tools and courage to take that first step - to work hard and to make their dreams come true. As a mom and a pediatrician, I always recommend bringing enthusiasm to the table when kids are talking about their dreams, which is why I'm so excited about this campaign. It's a fun way to engage your kids in goal setting, inspiring and motivating them to dream big."

With all schools committed to operating Safer. Stronger. Together. ™, Goldfish Swim School provides swim lessons and water safety instruction to infants and children ages four months to 12 years, teaching children how to be safer in and around the water. Each school offers swim lessons and programs using a proprietary philosophy, The Science of SwimPlay®, to build life skills both in and out of the water using play-based learning in a fun and safe environment. Each school's number one focus and main priority is always the same – educating children on water safety while teaching them how to swim and respect the water.

To download Goldfish Swim School activities, please visit https://www.goldfishswimschool.com/activities/.

For more information on Goldfish Swim School, please visit https://www.goldfishswimschool.com/ .

About Goldfish Swim School

Founded by husband and wife team Chris and Jenny McCuiston, Goldfish Swim School provides swim lessons and water safety instruction to infants and children ages four months to 12 years. Classes are offered by specially trained instructors in a safe, child-friendly and fun environment using their research-based philosophy called The Science of SwimPlay®. Headquartered in Troy, Michigan, Goldfish Swim School was established in Birmingham, Michigan in 2006, and opened its first franchise location in 2009. Recently, the brand was recognized by Entrepreneur in its Franchise 500® ranking, Franchise Times' Fast & Serious List, and Inc. Magazine's Top 5000. Goldfish Swim School is currently in the process of expanding franchise opportunities throughout North America, with more than 120 schools open, and an additional 130+ in development in more than 30 states and Canada.

