Goldfish Swim School Partners with DreamWorks Animation to Celebrate Season 2 of Gabby’s Dollhouse

With a little magic and a new surprise every day, Gabby's Dollhouse is filled with mini-worlds, irresistible kitty characters, and super fun adventures! Viewers are able to join Gabby as she unboxes a brand new surprise every episode, gets into silly situations, makes unforgettable memories with her best friends and embraces mistakes along the way.

Goldfish Swim School's fun-filled events are open to members and nonmembers alike, and are sure to be a totally 'pawesome' family night out! Community members are encouraged to register online to secure their reservation – limits vary based on compliance with local capacity guidelines and recommendations to ensure a fun and safe environment for all guests. Those registered to attend will enjoy family-bonding time in Goldfish Swim School's shiver-free 90-degree pool, get creative at the Gabby's Dollhouse arts and crafts station, watch the premier episode, indulge in light snacks and refreshments and have their chance to win fun prizes and giveaways before heading home with goodie bags filled with Gabby's Dollhouse and Goldfish Swim School swag – including items such as paint sheets, water bottles, coloring books, stickers and more.

Goldfish Swim School understands how incredibly important social development and friendships are for every child. While it may seem that kids are just playing when they spend time socializing with their peers, in the pool or watching educational TV shows, they are learning lessons like sharing, empathy, teamwork, problem solving and patience. It's a natural alignment to partner with DreamWorks Animation to promote a show that helps kids learn and grow in new ways. This collaborative event is all about learning together - through new adventures – because that's what friends are for!

"It's such a rewarding experience to watch the incredible friendships being built at our schools both in the pool and out," said Goldfish Swim School Co-Founder Jenny McCuiston, who has a degree in Early Childhood Education. "Our schools are there to support families by providing kids the platform to make waves in life. Hosting a nationwide event like this that promotes learning and the importance of childhood friendships is just another way we're trying to make a fun and positive impact in the lives of children and their families."

With all schools committed to operating Safer. Stronger. Together. ™, Goldfish Swim School provides swim lessons and water safety instruction to infants and children ages four months to 12 years, teaching children how to be safer in and around the water. Each school offers swim lessons and programs using a proprietary philosophy, The Science of SwimPlay®, to build life skills both in and out of the water using play-based learning in a fun and safe environment. Each school's number one focus and main priority is always the same – educating children on water safety while teaching them how to swim and respect the water.

For more information on Goldfish Swim School, please visit https://www.goldfishswimschool.com/ .

About Goldfish Swim School

Founded by husband and wife team Chris and Jenny McCuiston, Goldfish Swim School provides swim lessons and water safety instruction to infants and children ages four months to 12 years. Classes are offered by specially trained instructors in a safe, child-friendly and fun environment using their research-based philosophy called The Science of SwimPlay®. Headquartered in Troy, Michigan, Goldfish Swim School was established in Birmingham, Michigan in 2006, and opened its first franchise location in 2009. Recently, the brand was recognized by Entrepreneur in its Franchise 500® ranking, Franchise Times' Fast & Serious List, and Inc. Magazine's Top 5000. Goldfish Swim School is currently in the process of expanding franchise opportunities throughout North America, with more than 120 schools open, and an additional 130+ in development in more than 30 states and Canada.

About Gabby's Dollhouse

From DreamWorks Animation comes the Netflix original series Gabby's Dollhouse. With a little magic and a new surprise every day, Gabby's Dollhouse is filled with mini-worlds, irresistible kitty characters, and super fun adventures! Join Gabby as she unboxes a brand new surprise every episode, shares her excitement with her best stuffed animal pal, Pandy Paws, and takes everyone on the next great adventure. Now streaming on Netflix.

Media Contact: Kelly McNamara, Fishman PR, 847-945-1300, [email protected]

SOURCE Goldfish Swim School