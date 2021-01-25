Goldfish Swim School Reflects on Historic Year While Expanding with Single & Multi-Unit Partners in 2021

TROY, Mich., Jan. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- While accelerating innovation and providing premier support to its franchisees amid the pandemic, Goldfish Swim School Franchising, LLC remained steadfast and focused on growth. The leading swim school franchise closed out 2020 with 19 signed agreements, 14 new school openings, with five more projected to open in Q1. Coming off the heels of three recent multi-unit development announcements in New York, Texas and Arizona, the brand is on track for explosive growth in 2021 as it continues aggressive expansion across the country with both single and multi-unit owners.

Goldfish Swim School's 2020 success was a collective effort of its dedicated franchisees, loyal team members and exceptional leadership. From passionate co-founders, industry veterans and innovative young minds, Goldfish Swim School's award-winning leadership team is unmatched. At the helm of it all is Co-Founder & CEO Chris McCuiston who, amid the pandemic, led the brand to the opening of its milestone 100th school, one million square feet in open real estate, the piloting of new innovations, successful lobbying efforts for safe reopenings, the signing of 19 franchise agreements, and the brand's debut in four new states.

"During the pandemic, our core values and culture unified our franchise system and inspired accountability, creativity and resiliency that led to remarkable results," said McCuiston. "At no other time in recent history have leadership and innovation been more necessary. Guided by our core values, we accelerated several innovative projects that will have an incredible impact on the brand in 2021 as we expand our footprint and actualize our company purpose."

Goldfish Swim School prioritized franchisee support and member experience to successfully navigate the pandemic. Leadership immediately jumped into action and developed an interactive COVID-19 Support Site to provide franchisees essential information such as financial resources, downloadable marketing templates, operational guidance and more. The brand built out a robust reopening plan for its 100-plus schools through its Safer. Stronger. Together. ™ initiative and continues to lobby on behalf of the franchise system for essential business status alongside the Aquatics Coalition so that learn-to-swim facilities can safely remain open to teach a lifesaving skill.

Even when schools were closed, Goldfish Swim School was quick to adapt, creating 'Goldfish At Home' to provide free, virtual dry-land swim exercises to families nationwide, along with a variety of online and interactive water safety focused initiatives and activities. As the brand began to welcome communities back for in-person lessons, families were met with a new and improved member portal as well as the launch of an app. Available on the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store, the Goldfish Swim School app allows members to easily manage their account with the tap of a screen.

The success achieved by the brand has not gone unnoticed as the franchise industry has honored Goldfish with several recent award wins – ranking No. 11 on Franchise Times' Fast & Serious List, No. 29 and the top swim school franchise in Entrepreneur Magazine's 2021 Franchise 500®, named a Top Franchise for 2021 by Franchise Business Review, while also making an appearance on The Inc. 5000 list for the sixth year in a row. Consistently outranking its competition, Goldfish Swim School continues to prove itself as a top-rated and most established swim school franchise in the space. Its ability to go above and beyond to nurture a culture that provides a GOLDEN Experience! to its members is unmatched by its competition and is what drives prospective franchisees to continuously choose Goldfish.

The company is seeking qualified and engaged individuals who are involved with their community, have a passion for water safety, and are hungry to dive into the world of franchising. Today, with 110-plus locations open and 130-plus in development across 30 states, the brand is on track for strategic franchise expansion across North America.

Goldfish Swim School provides swim lessons and water safety instruction to infants and children ages four months to 12 years, teaching children how to be safer in and around the water. Each school offers swim lessons and programs using a proprietary philosophy, The Science of SwimPlay®, to build life skills both in and out of the water using play-based learning in a fun and safe environment. Each school's number one focus and main priority is always the same – educating children on water safety while teaching them how to swim and respect the water.

For more information on Goldfish Swim School and its franchise opportunity, please visit https://www.goldfishswimschool.com/franchise-opportunities/ or call 248-801-1850.

