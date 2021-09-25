Goldfish Swim School Wraps Inspiring 'Dream Big Little Fish' Campaign - Encourages Believers & Achievers to Dream Big on World Dream Day September 25

Goldfish Swim School curated custom Dream Big, Little Fish gifts for seven inspiring winners, which were announced each week, building up to the announcement of one lucky grand prize winner. Those winning dreams included: fishing, becoming a swim instructor, an artist, a professional singer, a farmer, a marine veterinarian and a meteorologist. Dream boxes including fishing gear, art supplies, karaoke machines, gardening tools, books, lab kits and other goodies were shipped to help motivate the children through structured play. Each of the winners also received a special motivational message from a mentor living out those dreams today.

Nine-year-old Grand Rapids resident, Lexi, was the grand prize winner, receiving an entire year of free swim lessons at Goldfish Swim School to help her achieve her goal of learning how to do the backstroke. She was also invited to join a Jump Start Clinic next summer to hone her backstroke skills, and received a custom Dream Big prize pack that included autographed and competition-worn Ryan Murphy gear, in addition to the video announcement from World Champion Backstroke Swimmer Ryan Murphy – who recently returned from Tokyo with three medals for his backstroke performance - to congratulate and motivate her to continue dreaming big, both in the pool and in life.

"Somewhere along the way, as we age, we get caught up in the day-to-day, and may even forget what it feels like to have a dream. A goal. A wish," shared Dr. Molly O'Shea of Birmingham Pediatrics + Wellness Center and official pediatrician of Goldfish Swim School. "Witnessing your child become enthralled with pursuing a dream – no matter how big or small – is a magical experience. What many families need to realize is that these dreams are the beginning stages of critical development in goal setting, learning and work ethic. As a pediatrician, I always like to prompt children to share their dreams, and encourage parents to make time to listen and support their children in reaching their full potential."

Families everywhere are invited to join Goldfish Swim School in celebrating World Dream Day this Saturday, September 25. The day serves as an important reminder that dreaming, wishing and hoping are critical steps in helping children grow into kind, healthy, holistic humans.

GOLDFISH SWIM SCHOOL, DR. MOLLY & OLYMPIC SWIMMER RYAN MURPHY'S TIPS TO HELP CHILDREN ACHIEVE THEIR DREAMS

Encouraging your children to dream big : Bring enthusiasm to the table when kids are talking about their dreams. It's also important for children to have role models in their lives who they strive to be like. Whether that's you as the parent encouraging them or a professional athlete like World Champion Swimmer Ryan Murphy.

: Bring enthusiasm to the table when kids are talking about their dreams. It's also important for children to have role models in their lives who they strive to be like. Whether that's you as the parent encouraging them or a professional athlete like World Champion Swimmer Ryan Murphy. How to set and achieve goals: Take something your child already loves and have them set a goal to do it better. Have them suggest how you can help them toward their goal. Most importantly, however, let your child set their own goals and watch them grow! We know it can be tempting as a parent to coach your child to a goal you think would be good, but it does have to be THEIR goal or dream for passion to exist.

Take something your child already loves and have them set a goal to do it better. Have them suggest how you can help them toward their goal. Most importantly, however, let your child set their own goals and watch them grow! We know it can be tempting as a parent to coach your child to a goal you think would be good, but it does have to be THEIR goal or dream for passion to exist. Ensure your children have perseverance: We all have times when we feel tired, overwhelmed or defeated - it's normal! Help your child explore the 'why' behind their desire to give up. By empathizing and then exploring it with them, you validate their feelings and then help them navigate perseverance in the face of difficulty.

We all have times when we feel tired, overwhelmed or defeated - it's normal! Help your child explore the 'why' behind their desire to give up. By empathizing and then exploring it with them, you validate their feelings and then help them navigate perseverance in the face of difficulty. How to deal with failure: Parents have so many opportunities to influence the way their children perceive their accomplishments and setbacks. When parents focus on the outcome (good or bad), they set kids up for an all-or-none mentality about themselves. Instead, if parents can focus on the effort while still commenting on the outcome, it allows the child to see that effort matters.

While Goldfish Swim School teaches more than 150,000 children each week, the brand has evolved into so much more than a place for children to learn to swim. Each school becomes ingrained and involved in its community – helping children gain confidence, meet friends and make BIG waves in life. As the Goldfish Swim School continues to grow, it remains committed to going above and beyond to nurture a culture that provides a GOLDEN Experience!

"While it is and always will be our core mission to teach water safety, our team truly ends up playing a critical role in the whole development of children – in the pool and in life," said Chris McCuiston, CEO and co-founder of Goldfish Swim School. "Our teams are instructed to always be a voice of encouragement, helping children build their confidence and aspire for more – all while setting an example for young swimmers to look up to. Our 'Dream Big Little Fish' campaign helped our team make an even stronger, positive impact on children and their families – by supporting their biggest dreams!"

