Goldman Sachs Chairman and CEO David Solomon Named Chair of Hamilton College Board of Trustees

Solomon succeeds Stephen Sadove, former chairman and chief executive officer of Saks Inc. and a 1973 Hamilton graduate.

"Hamilton is a special place which had an enormous impact on my life and career," Solomon said. "Every day I rely on the critical-thinking and communications skills I developed there. I'm honored to serve as board chair and look forward to making Hamilton even stronger for its students, faculty, administration, and alums."

"David Solomon is a gifted leader and strategic thinker who understands the foundational role a liberal arts education can play in preparing students for lives of meaning and purpose," said President David Wippman. "He is committed to keeping a Hamilton education affordable, and he is eager to build on Hamilton's growing national and international reputation."

Solomon first joined the Hamilton Board of Trustees in 1996 and has been engaged on the student affairs, nominations, investment, and executive committees. He has mentored many young alumni, serving as a volunteer for the Career Center.

Before assuming his current position at Goldman Sachs, Solomon served, among other roles, as president and chief operating officer of the firm and as co-head of the investment banking division. He is the parent of a 2016 Hamilton graduate.

Solomon's philanthropic interests at Hamilton include student scholarships, faculty professorships, and campus infrastructure. He is a member of the board of directors of the Robin Hood Foundation, the board of trustees of New York Presbyterian Hospital, and the executive committee of the Partnership for New York City.

Hamilton College was founded in 1793 as Hamilton-Oneida Academy and rechartered in 1812. Named for its first trustee, statesman Alexander Hamilton, the College is distinguished by an open curriculum that gives students freedom to choose courses that reflect their unique interests; a need-blind admission policy that ensures access to students with limited financial means; and a focus on preparing students for lives of meaning, purpose, and active citizenship. Hamilton enrolls approximately 1,850 students from 49 states and 46 countries.

SOURCE Hamilton College

